🔊 Listen to this

When you visit your doctor, you may remember the physician or nurse who cared for you. But chances are, a medical assistant was there, too, helping make sure everything went smoothly before, during, and after your appointment.

At The Wright Center for Community Health, we see every day just how essential medical assistants are to delivering high-quality, whole-person primary and preventive health services. In many ways, they are the connective tissue of a healthcare team, helping patients and clinicians navigate an increasingly complex healthcare system.

That’s why Medical Assistant Recognition Week, observed Oct. 19-23 this year, is such a meaningful occasion. The annual observance celebrates the people who often work behind the scenes but play a very visible role in patients’ experiences.

Medical assistants perform a wide range of clinical and administrative duties. They update medical histories, schedule appointments, measure vital signs, collect blood samples, and assist clinicians during examinations. Just as importantly, they help create a welcoming environment for patients.

Often, a medical assistant is among the first people a patient sees and the last person they speak with before leaving an appointment. Their calm, reassuring presence can make a meaningful difference, particularly for patients who may be anxious about their health or unsure about what comes next.

And medical assistants are an important part of healthcare teams across virtually every specialty, from primary care and pediatrics to cardiology and oncology.

The need for these professionals is growing, too. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment of medical assistants will grow 13% over the next decade, much faster than the average for all occupations.

At The Wright Center for Community Health, we’re not only employing medical assistants. We’re helping prepare the next generation.

Five years ago, we partnered with the National Institute for Medical Assistant Advancement, or NIMAA, to help address the shortage of qualified medical assistants locally and nationally. NIMAA is a nonprofit education institute that prepares medical assistants to work in modern, team-based primary care settings.

The partnership lets students complete a 29-week program that combines online coursework with hands-on experience through a paid internship across our network of community health centers in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. Federal financial aid is available to eligible students.

Students gain practical experience in areas such as maintaining medical records, assisting with examinations, and protecting patient privacy. They also develop clinical skills in hands-on labs led by experienced medical assistants.

After completing the program, graduates are eligible to take the National Health Career Association’s Medical Assistant examination to earn their certified clinical medical assistant credential.

Training opportunities like this are important because strengthening our healthcare workforce means strengthening healthcare for everyone in our communities. By preparing skilled professionals for rewarding careers close to home, we help build a stronger, more sustainable system of care.

So, during Medical Assistant Recognition Week, take a moment to recognize these essential members of the healthcare team. Whether they’re welcoming you into an exam room, checking your vital signs, answering a question, or helping your clinician deliver your care, medical assistants make a difference.

At The Wright Center for Community Health, we’re fortunate to see that difference every day. We’re grateful for the knowledge, compassion, and dedication our medical assistants bring to their work and to the patients and communities they serve.

Nicole Munley serves as manager of medical assistants at The Wright Center for Community Health. For more information about The Wright Center for Community Health or to find a location close to home, visit TheWrightCenter.org or call 570-230-0019.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Nicole Munley serves as manager of medical assistants at The Wright Center for Community Health. For more information about The Wright Center for Community Health or to find a location close to home, visit TheWrightCenter.org or call 570-230-0019.