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Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn joined the Tioga County Planning Department this week to recognize the Pine Creek Rail Trail (PCRT), a 65‑mile scenic route through the Appalachian Mountains in Lycoming and Tioga counties, which was named Pennsylvania’s 2026 Trail of the Year.

“We’re honored to celebrate the Pine Creek Rail Trail as Pennsylvania’s 2026 Trail of the Year and to stand with the community leaders whose vision and commitment have shaped the trail into the remarkable destination it is today,” said DCNR Secretary Adams Dunn. “This recognition elevates the exceptional outdoor experiences found along this trail throughout the Pennsylvania Wilds, and helps bolster local businesses while delivering meaningful economic, environmental, and recreational benefits across the region.”

The PCRT traces a historic corridor first used by the Iroquois Nation and later developed as a railroad in the late 19th century.

After rail service ended in 1988, the corridor was transformed into a 62-mile non-motorized trail completed between 1995 and 2007, stretching from Jersey Shore to Wellsboro Junction.

Today, the nationally recognized trail attracts more than 44,000 users annually and generates more than $5 million in local economic impact. It serves as a major recreational and tourism asset within the Pennsylvania Wilds, Route 6 Heritage Corridor, and the Lumber Heritage Region.

Building on that success, the Pine Creek Rail Trail Extension, also known as the Marsh Creek Greenway, closed a critical 3.2-mile gap by connecting the trail’s former northern terminus directly to downtown Wellsboro. DCNR, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Tioga County, and volunteers worked together to complete the project, supported by $3.1 million from DCNR and $2.5 million from PennDOT.

The extension includes a new trailhead with a visitor center and amenities, as well as a safe downtown connector for pedestrians and cyclists, fully integrating Wellsboro into the statewide trail network and the Pennsylvania Wilds system.

“PennDOT’s mission to maintain and grow a transportation system that serves all Pennsylvanians includes making critical connections among communities,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Every day, the Shapiro Administration is collaborating on and investing in projects like this – expanding transportation options and improving quality of life.”

Pennsylvania continues its tradition of being a leader in trail development by providing its residents and visitors with more than 14,000 miles of trails.

Celebrating 17M acres of forested lands

Fall is here, and the DCNR kicked off autumn with a Walk in Penn’s Woods — a series of walks that gave the public a chance to explore the state’s 17 million acres of forests and learn about the benefits they provide.

This week, DCNR hosted about 30 of the walks in state parks and forests. Led by volunteers and DCNR staff, the hikes range from one-mile strolls to medium-distance hikes through an arboretum, or to more challenging treks through old-growth forest.

“Penn’s Woods stretch across the Commonwealth and are important for recreation, restoration, wildlife habitat, wood products, carbon storage, and so much more,” Dunn said.

Walk in Penn’s Woods was organized by the Pennsylvania Forestry Association in coordination with DCNR and has taken place annually on the first weekend of October since 2017.

Last year, DCNR’s new Forests for All – A Plan for Pennsylvania’s Forests and People detailed the agency’s long-term strategy to protect and enhance Pennsylvania’s forests while ensuring every resident can connect with these natural resources. These hikes help connect the public to Pennsylvania’s rich forestry history and the important role conservation plays in our daily lives.

“Forested lands are critical, life-supporting places that all of us can enjoy and appreciate — whether it is the work our forests do to improve air and water quality or the tranquil spaces to relax and take a walk,” said State Forester Seth Cassell. “This initiative is a great interactive way to connect people to forests and the immense value they provide. Thank you to the Pennsylvania Forestry Association for prioritizing this program each year.”

Highlights of this year’s events included:

• A chance to ‘Meet the Giants’ on a hike in Beaver County to highlight giant sycamores, oaks, sassafras, and hemlocks

• An opportunity to learn more about forest stewardship during a walk with two land trusts in Berks County

• An informative jaunt in Blair County to understand the impacts of deer browsing

• A lore-centered trek at the Hairy John Picnic area in Centre County

• A moderate hike in Huntingdon County ending at the beautiful Three Sisters Rock Vista

• A chance to learn more about wildlife corridors in Lehigh County alongside Wildlands Conservancy

Culver to host virtual data center update

Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-27, will host a virtual informational session with Penn State Extension from 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 26, to provide residents with updated information on data center technologies, trends, and best practices.

The session will feature Penn State Extension and focus on recent developments in the rapidly changing data center industry, including emerging technologies and information that can assist communities with planning and decision-making.

“Data centers continue to be an important topic of conversation in communities across our region, and the information surrounding them continues to evolve,” Culver said. “My goal with these events is to give residents an opportunity to hear directly from knowledgeable experts and have access to current, fact-based information as these conversations continue.”

The event builds on previous informational sessions hosted by Culver this year addressing data center development and water demand associated with data centers. Earlier events featured Penn State Extension and the Susquehanna River Basin Commission.

The Oct. 26 session will be available through Zoom and livestreamed on Culver’s Facebook page. Participants who would like to submit questions must join through Zoom. Registration is required to receive the Zoom access link.

Residents can register at us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/IDDfNlXqQf2mhhyrjtW78g.

Bill to rename I-81 Exit 119

Legislation to designate the interchange of Interstate 81 with State Route 4007, known as Exit 119, on the border of Cass and Butler townships in Schuylkill County as the PSP Trooper Michael E. Pahira Jr. Memorial Interchange was recently approved by the State Senate.

Trooper Pahira tragically passed away on July 1 after being struck by a tractor-trailer while conducting a commercial vehicle safety inspection along Interstate 81 in Cass Township.

He joined the Pennsylvania State Police in 2007 and most recently served as a motor carrier enforcement inspector with Troop L, Frackville.

Pahira was the 106th state trooper to die in the line of duty.

“Pennsylvania suffered a tragedy this summer with the loss of Trooper Pahira in the line of duty,” said Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville. “Trooper Pahira represented the very best of our commonwealth, dedicating nearly 20 years of his life to serving his community and the people of Pennsylvania.”

After Trooper Pahira’s passing, Argall and Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-123rd District, introduced legislation to honor his legacy of service. Their proposal was then incorporated into Senate Bill 1217, which now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.