Hundreds gather to oppose data centers, leaders don’t have much to say

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NANTICOKE — Hundreds of people packed into the Greater Nanticoke Area High School auditorium Monday for the Newport Township commissioner’s meeting to speak out against a proposed 15 data center campus.

The project, which also includes three natural gas generation facilities, is being developed by Fit Energy Group, an energy infrastructure company backed by the Montreal, Canada-based private equity firm Fit Ventures, according to its website.

The developer is eyeing nearly 1,400 acres of land in the township for the project, though the board of commissioners said no land sale has gone through yet.

Though the data center project was not listed on the agenda Monday, hundreds turned out to oppose it, while the board of commissioners maintained they have very little information on the project and have not received any plans yet.

“It’s a proposal. We have not met with anybody. I can’t wait to meet with somebody,” said commissioner John Zyla.

The board also said it asked the developer to hold a public meeting where residents can get their questions answered. That meeting is supposed to occur by the end month, though no specific date was mentioned.

After being pressed by attendees at the meeting to identify the address of the project, Jason Humanski, the township’s building inspector, eventually said it was at 75 Main Road in the Lee section of Newport Township, in the industrial zone.

That address corresponds to an active mining and quarry operation owned by Newport Aggregate Inc.

Humanski also said the developer paid “well over” $10,000 in permit fees.

Based on public comment, it seemed like many in the community were blindsided when the township issued 15 zoning applications for the project in August.

Loud jeers could be heard from the audience throughout the meeting.

Some who spoke questioned the boards’ transparency.

“I don’t know how you could say you knew nothing about the data centers at September’s meeting and then read a statement that permits were issued,” Brenda Grabowski said.

Jennifer Lobb criticised Newport Township’s creation of its own zoning authority, arguing that Luzerne County’s proposed data center ordinance would have had more protections for residents.

“Our 200-page developer friendly ordinance, of course, was passed in 5 minutes,” she said.

Lobb also took issue with the firm of the township’s solicitor Christopher Slusser representing other data center projects in the area.

“It raised serious conflict of interest concerns,” she said.

While he acknowledged his firm does represent other projects, Slusser said that was not a legal conflict and that would not resign from representing the board.

Other attendees expressed distrust of data centers in general and the effects they may have on the water quality, environment, and property values.

“I don’t know much about data centers, but in the past months, I’ve spent hours reading up on them and so far, I found nothing good about them. The developers come into an area filling everyone’s head with dreams of a brighter future. They leave out the parts about what it does to our environment,” Grabowski said.