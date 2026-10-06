Attorney Murphy Lehman, President of the Wilkes-Barre Law Library Association, addresses the crowd during a reception of a Pennsylvania Superior Court panel at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Tuesday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

Pennsylvania Superior Court President Judge Emeritus Correale F. Stevens speaks during a reception prior to three members of the appellate court holding proceedings at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Tuesday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

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WILKES-BARRE — At the end of the 30 minute reception and at the urging of Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge Megan Sullivan, those who gathered in the Luzerne County Courthouse rotunda broke out in singing “Happy Birthday” to Superior Court President Judge Emeritus Correale F. Stevens on Tuesday.

The reception was held prior to three-members of the Superior Court holding a special session of presiding over appellate arguments at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Stevens, a former Luzerne County district attorney and Court of Common Pleas judge prior to being elected to the Pennsylvania Superior Court, was joined by Judges Sullivan and Timika Lane for the three-member appellate court panel.

Appellate cases to be argued before the panel included contract interpretation, child endangerment, theft and animal cruelty among others.

Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Stefanie Salavantis welcomed the Superior Court panel, and was joined by other Court of Common Plea judges and magisterial district judges.

Attorney Qiana Murphy Lehman, President of the Wilkes-Barre Law Library Association, also spoke about the history of the Pennsylvania Superior Court while noting the late Judge Charles E. Rice was the first Superior Court president judge who hailed from Luzerne County.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda P. Crocamo also spoke as Rabbi Larry Kaplan gave the invocation and Father Thomas Looney, President of King’s College, gave the benediction.

Following the welcome reception, the three-member Superior Court panel heard appellate arguments in Courtroom 4 at the courthouse.