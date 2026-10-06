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WILKES-BARRE — An attorney defending homicide suspect Jary Javier “G” Fortuna told a Luzerne County jury Tuesday that his client did not know what others, specifically one person, had planned to kill Scott Edward Knox.

Attorney Max C. Lubin, during his opening statement to the jury, clearly placed Knox’s death on Fernando “Chuckie” Bracero, while being careful not to alert jurors that Bracero, 37, was previously convicted by another jury of first-degree murder.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross told the jury during his opening statement that Fortuna, 33, was among others who “hunted” and “preyed” upon Knox, 33, who they blamed for a drug sale that went bad during the late hours on May 6, 2024.

Fortuna’s jury trial on charges of criminal homicide, robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery began with opening statements before Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas.

Knox died after suffering three stab wounds that severed major arteries in his upper right arm and upper right thigh when attacked in an alley behind the Mofon Lounge on Academy Street, Wilkes-Barre, on May 7, 2024, Ross told the jury.

In explaining the motive, Ross told the jury that Knox was wrongly blamed by Fortuna, Jaime Knights, 65, Justice Flenory, 26, Jose Rosario-Miranda, 31, and two others when Charles “Chucky” Dennis attempted to rip off Rosario-Miranda by switching crack cocaine with fake cocaine.

After Rosario-Miranda was beating Dennis, Ross told the jury, Knights reached into Dennis’ pocket and removed his wallet, finding what turned out to be a fake FBI identification card.

Ross said Knox was believed by the group that he brought a FBI agent to a drug sale.

“They were going to make Scott Knox pay and it was this defendant (Fortuna) who planned to hunt Knox,” Ross said.

Unbeknown to Fortuna, Knights and Rosario-Miranda, Ross said several hours after the drug-rip, Flenory had found and “collected” Knox from the apartment of his girlfriend, Carrie Hiemenz, on Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, and commandeered Knox’s Ford F150 truck returning to Knights’ apartment on West River Street, Wilkes-Barre.

While Flenory was driving Knox’s truck with Knox in the rear seat, Ross said Fortuna was joined by Knights, Rosario-Miranda and another man when they showed up at Hiemenz’s apartment looking for Knox. While at the apartment, Fortuna held a handgun at Hiemenz, Ross said.

When arrangements were made to meet in the alley behind the Mofon Lounge, Ross said it was Fortuna who “led the charge” to attack Knox.

Lubin told the jury that only Fortuna is facing trial, and not a group, saying Fortuna did not know the “hidden intentions” of others when they attacked Knox.

Lubin said it was Bracero who pulled out a knife and jabbed at Knox as Fortuna was unaware of Bracero’s intentions.

“Bracero was the one with the hidden intentions. Bracero’s hidden intentions was not known by Mr. Fortuna or anyone else,” Lubin told the jury.

Following opening statements, Ross called an employee with Luzerne County 911 Emergency Services and played Knox’s 911 call as he laid badly injured behind an apartment, and Wilkes-Barre City Police Officer James Verdekal.

Verdekal testified Knox was covered in blood, was in and out of consciousness, and a blood trail from the rear of the apartment led to the alley behind the Mofon Lounge, a distance of about 100 yards.

Knights, who pled no contest to third-degree murder, and Hiemenz, are expected to testify against Fortuna.

Testimony continues Tuesday afternoon.