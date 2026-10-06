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WILKES-BARRE — Several bills to increase protections for victims and strengthen public safety were approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

“These bills increase protections for victims and strengthen public safety,” said Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, chair of the Judiciary Committee. “I appreciate the work of my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee as we continue advancing thoughtful legislation that improves public safety and provides meaningful protections for Pennsylvanians.”

• Senate Bill 1415 would increase the grading of certain crimes committed against care-dependent adults.

“Families should be assured that neglect and abuse of their vulnerable loved ones will be met with serious consequences,” Baker said.

• Senate Bill 1456 would amend Title 23 (Domestic Relations) to require mandated reporting of hazing incidents.

“Currently, hazing is not classified as child abuse under Pennsylvania law when it involves child-on-child contact,” Baker said. “This gap leaves students across the commonwealth vulnerable in schools, athletic programs and youth organizations where adults may be unsure whether or how to report suspected incidents.”

• Senate Bill 1484 would authorize victims of certain offenses to request lifetime no-contact injunctions. Baker offered an amendment to expand the list of offenses eligible for a no-contact injunction.

“Victims of crime deserve every reasonable tool available to help protect themselves from further harm,” Baker said. “Expanding the availability of no-contact protections can provide victims with an additional layer of security and peace of mind.”

• House Bill 1935 would authorize restitution for emergency response related to swatting incidents and establish a sentencing enhancement.

“False emergency threats not only create panic in our schools but also waste critical resources that should be directed toward real emergencies,” Baker said. “By establishing stronger penalties, we are sending a clear message that these reckless actions will not be tolerated.”

The bills now head to the full Senate for consideration.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.