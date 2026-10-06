CEO and the Northeast Regional Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, once again, handed out turkeys and vegetables for Thanksgiving in 2025.

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A long-standing community tradition will provide families across Luzerne and Wyoming counties with everything needed to prepare a Thanksgiving meal.

For the 47th year, the Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) is bringing neighbors, volunteers, donors, and community partners together to make Thanksgiving possible for thousands of families across the two counties.

Through CEO’s Annual Thanksgiving Project, approximately 9,000 families will receive everything they need to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal at home.

Each family will receive a turkey, along with stuffing, fresh potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetables, fresh local apples, and other holiday staples.

For families already stretching household budgets to cover food, housing, utilities, and other basic needs, the additional cost of a holiday meal can be difficult to manage. CEO’s Thanksgiving Project helps ease that burden while giving families the opportunity to gather around their own tables and celebrate the holiday together.

“For 47 years, this project has been about much more than providing food — it is about neighbors taking care of neighbors,” said Jennifer Warabak, CEO executive director. “Every box represents a family that will be able to sit down together and enjoy Thanksgiving without having to choose between a holiday meal and another household expense. We are incredibly grateful to the donors, volunteers, businesses and community organizations who make that possible year after year.”

Warabak said the Thanksgiving Project has become one of CEO’s largest annual community efforts, requiring months of planning, thousands of volunteer hours and tremendous community support to purchase, collect, pack and distribute food throughout Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

This year’s project also takes place as CEO celebrates its 60th anniversary of serving Northeast Pennsylvania. Since 1966, CEO has worked alongside individuals, families and community partners to strengthen communities and connect neighbors with food and other essential resources.

Registration

Registration for the 2026 Thanksgiving Project is open and closes on Oct. 31.

Families in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties who would like to receive Thanksgiving food may register:

• Online: ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org

• In person: At CEO offices

• By phone: 570-825-0968 or 570-208-7017

“We are fortunate to live in a community where people continue to step forward for one another,” said Judge Joseph Carmody, CEO board president. “The generosity behind this project — from financial contributions and food donations to the thousands of hours given by volunteers — makes it possible for 9,000 families to celebrate Thanksgiving around their own tables. That is truly People Helping People.”

For information or to get involved, visit www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org or call 570-826-0510.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.