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Wilkes-Barre City Council is urging the state to allow local municipalities to freeze property taxes for senior citizens.

The resolution, approved at Tuesday’s combined work session and regular meeting, calls upon state lawmakers to enact legislation authorizing local taxing authorities, including municipalities, counties, and school districts, to freeze the property taxes for those who are 65 years or older, have owned and occupied their primary residence for 10 or more years, and whose total annual household income is less than the median household income of the political subdivision levying the tax.

Because the Constitution of Pennsylvania requires that all taxes be uniform upon the same class of subjects, Wilkes-Barre lacks the authority to freeze property taxes for a class of senior homeowners without permission from the state.

The resolution passed on Tuesday urged the General Assembly to “initiate and approve a joint resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Pennsylvania to permit such a senior property tax.”

The resolution was added to the agenda at the request of Councilmember Tony Brooks, who said he was recently made aware that other areas in the state have previously been authorized to enact a property tax relief.

“I think it’s unfair that Allegheny County and Philadelphia can do this and Harrisburg ties our hands,” Brooks said on Tuesday.

Brooks was referring to the longtime owner-occupant tax relief available in Allegheny County under Act 77 of 1993 and the Senior Citizen Real Estate Tax Freeze available in Philadelphia.

Additionally, the resolution acknowledged that the statewide property tax/rent rebate program “provides valuable assistance,” but said it “is limited by income eligibility and rebate caps and does not prevent a senior homeowner’s annual tax bill from continuing to rise.”

Tuesday’s approval comes on the heels of legislation introduced in both the Pennsylvania House of Representatives (House Bill 2727) and Senate (Senate Bill 23), during the 2025-2026 Regular Session to establish senior property tax freeze programs.

The resolution, according to the agenda, aimed to protect longtime property owners on fixed retirement incomes who risk being taxed out of their homes.

“I would love to see everybody get a tax break,” Chairperson Jessica McClay said. “And if this is financially feasible so that other residents paying property taxes don’t have to absorb it, I am 100% [in favor].”

Brooks said that since a property tax freeze could potentially see the city lose about $150,000 if taxes were to be raised, he suggested asking Harrisburg to reimburse the city those funds from the lottery fund.

Wilkes-Barre resident Linda Joseph said she appreciated council’s attempt to “start the conversation” on getting a property tax freeze.

“This is how we keep people in their homes, and we keep our neighborhoods the way that they’ve been,” she said.

She also said it was good foresight in case property taxes had to be increased.

Wilkes-Barre resident John Suhoski was less impressed with the resolution and said it “had no teeth.”

“This has no legal bearing. This is just like grandstanding because there’s nothing — all we’re doing is asking Harrisburg for something, and we ask Harrisburg for stuff all the time,” he said.

Also at the meeting, Mayor George C. Brown reminded residents not to remove “No Parking” signs that have been placed in areas of the city where roads are being paved.

Brown said some signs were taken down and 12 cars were towed as a result.