A screenshot from a video depicts the Python named Hulk inside a glass cage at the closed CDE Exotics reptile business on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre.

A snake remains in a glass cage at CDC Exotics more than a week after the store’s owner was criminally charged with multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Ed Lewis | Times Leader photo

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WILKES-BARRE — More than a week after the owner and operator of the reptile business CDE Exotics was criminally charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a snake remained in a glass enclosure that can be observed from outside.

A hand-written description on the enclosure identifies the snake as an Albino Burmese Python with the name Hulk.

The snake was curled up in the enclosure when a reporter stopped Wednesday morning.

A video recorded Monday and sent to the Times Leader showed the snake moving and lifting its head toward the top of the enclosure.

A water dish in the enclosure was empty and there were no signs of any food.

The business at 95 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, was searched by the city’s humane officer on April 21 following an extensive investigation into the care and conditions of animals and reptiles, and after several inspections by a reptile expert.

Owner and operator of CDE Exotics, Cameron Daniel English, 38, of Bow Creek Road, Mountain Top, was charged Sept. 30 with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. Court records say English was released after posting $15,000 bail on Oct. 1.

It was not immediately known Wednesday if CDE Exotics remains open, or if English – as part of bail conditions – is permitted to remain open and maintain and care for animals and reptiles.

According to the criminal complaint filed against English, an animal control officer who specializes in reptiles inspected CDE Exotics in March and observed an “overwhelming ammonia odor, excessive accumulations of feces and debris throughout the facility, and numerous enclosures containing little or no food or potable water.”

Numerous reptile enclosures lacked appropriate ultraviolet lighting, humidity, sanitation, and enclosure sizes were questioned to the size of the reptiles that could result in significant risk of bone disease, infection, dehydration and starvation, the complaint says.

Following three inspections at CDE Exotics, the city’s humane officer served a search warrant at the facility describing numerous enclosures were heavily contaminated with feces, urine, spoiled food, lack of food and potable water.

A large number of deceased animals, including birds, reptiles, mammals and other species were found in various stages of decomposition in freezers, the complaint alleges.

The complaint further alleges English illegally possessed native species, including a Timber Rattlesnake.

A message left for the city’s humane officer was not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

English is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Oct. 19.