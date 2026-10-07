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WILKES-BARRE — As Wilkes-Barre City police Det. Joseph Sinavage did during the July homicide trial of Fernando “Chuckie” Bracero, the seasoned detective testified to numerous video surveillance videos before and after Scott Edward Knox was fatally stabbed on May 7, 2024.

Only this time, Sinavage, a digital forensic expert, was limited to his explanations.

Sinavage testified late Tuesday during the homicide trial of Jary Javier “G” Fortuna, 33. for his alleged role in the attack upon Knox, 33, in an alley behind the Mofon Lounge on Academy Street.

Fortuna’s attorney, Max C. Lubin, told the jury that his client was unaware of “hidden intentions” by others to stab Knox.

Knox suffered three stab wounds that severed major arteries in his upper right arm and upper right thigh. Bracereo, 37, was convicted by a jury following his July trial of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Detectives allege Knox was blamed by Bracero, Fortuna, Jaime “OG” Knights, 65, Justice “Millie” Flenory, 26, and Jose Rosario-Miranda, 31, for a drug-rip hours before he was stabbed.

In his testimony Tuesday during Fortuna’s trial, Sinavage played numerous video footage obtained during the Knox investigation while being questioned by First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross.

Lubin objected to Sinavage’s “narration” as video footage was played, which Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas sustained, prohibiting Sinavage from giving an opinion.

Here’s a breakdown of Sinavage’s testimony that involved video footage:

May 6, 2024, 11:37 p.m: Knox, driving his Ford F150 truck, arrived with Charles “Chucky” Dennis at Knight’s apartment at 155 W. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with the intent to purchase crack cocaine from Rosario-Miranda. During the deal, Dennis switched the crack cocaine with fake crack that was given back to Rosario-Miranda. Knights exits his Mercedes as Rosario-Miranda is assaulting Dennis, with Knox and his girlfriend, Carrie Hiemenz, exiting the truck. Knights removes a wallet from Dennis’ pocket and finds what turned out to be a fake FBI identification card.

May 6, 2024, 11:45 p.m: After the assault, a Wilkes-Barre police cruiser equipped with a license plate reader drives past, recording license plates that Ross says benefited the investigation. Knox drives away with Hiemenz and Dennis, while Fortuna, Knights, Flenory, Rosario-Miranda and two other men walk away and enter Knight’s apartment.

May 7, 2024, 12:08 a.m: A Ring camera inside Knights’ apartment records the men discussing the botched drug deal.

May 7, 2024, 2:42 a.m: Fortuna, Knights, Flenory, Rosario-Miranda and others exit Knights’ apartment building.

May 7, 2024, 3:11 a.m: Flenory is recorded driving Knox’s Ford truck and park with the truck idling behind Knights’ apartment. Flenory and another man exits the truck, followed by Knox who can be heard asking for the keys as Flenory and the other man walk inside the apartment building on West River Street. Flenory returns to the truck and takes Knox’s cellular phone and calls Knights.

May 7, 2024, 3:16 a.m: A video camera at Mofon Lounge captures Flenory driving Knox’s truck in the alley.

May 7, 2024, 3:21 a.m: Another camera captured Fortuna driving Knight’s Mercedes, and parks outside Mofon Lounge, and walking in the alley. Other cameras capture the group attack Knox, who manages to escape but is seen with blood soak shorts on his right leg as he runs.

May 7, 2024, 3:23 a.m: Fortuna, Knights, Rosario-Miranda and two other men chase after the escaping Knox and get back into the Mercedes and drives away. Bracero is seen in footage holding a knife he folds and places in his pants pocket, while Fortuna is seen placing an object into his pants pocket he holds as he runs.

Upon questions by Ross, Sinavage said in his lengthy law enforcement experience, he said Fortuna was carrying a firearm he placed and held in his pocket as he ran. Ross’ question and Sinavage’s response was strongly objected by Lubin, which Lupas sustained and advised the jury to ignore Sinavage’s answer about the firearm.

Trial continues Wednesday when Knights is expected to testify against Fortuna.

Flenory pled guilty to third-degree murder and was recently sentenced to 12 to 25 years in state prison. Knights, who pled no contest to third-degree murder, has not been sentenced.