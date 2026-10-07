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WILKES-BARRE — Attorney Max C. Lubin was able to get Jaime “OG” Knights to admit in front of a Luzerne County jury that he was not truthful when he spoke to detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Scott Edward Knox.

Lubin bombarded Knights, 66, with questions about his client, Jary Javier “G” Fortuna, 33, possessing a firearm when Knox was stabbed in an alley behind the Mofon Lounge on Academy Street, Wilkes-Barre, on May 7, 2024.

Knights responded to each question that he told detectives the “truth” when interrogated by detectives the same day Knox was killed.

When Lubin played the recorded interrogation on the second day of Fortuna’s criminal homicide trial before Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas, the jury saw Knights telling detectives that Fortuna did not have a firearm, and Fortuna was not involved in selling drugs.

While Lubin may have showed the jury that Knights could not be trusted, First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross countered, getting Knights to say the plan was only to scare and beat Knox, not to stab or pistol-whip him.

Knights spent more than four hours testifying Wednesday about what led up and what actually happened to Knox.

Knox was blamed by Fortuna, Knights, Justice “Millie” Flenory, and Jose Rosario-Miranda in a botched crack cocaine sale by Charles “Chucky” Dennis in the late night hours on May 6, 2024.

Knights said the plan was to scare and beat Knox in retaliation for the drug-rip.

Responding to questions by Ross, Knights said Knox was taken in the alley where they were going to beat Knox.

During the confrontation, Knights said Flenory removed his red hooded sweatshirt he tossed on Knox’s head prior to the group beating Knox. Knights said he did not see Bracero stab Knox, but testified he did see Fortuna striking Knox with a firearm.

When questioned by Lubin and confronted with the recorded interrogation video that involved detectives James Conmy and Charles Jensen hours after Knox died, Knights admitted he was not truthful when discussing Fortuna with a firearm.

Knights told detectives, according to the video, that Fortuna did not have a firearm and Fortuna was not drug dealer.

On re-examination by Ross, Knights said he initially provided untrue statements saying he was scared and was protecting Fortuna, because Fortuna had given him the firearm to hide.

Knights further said on re-examination the plan did not involve Knox being pistol-whipped.

It was only after the group got back into Knights’ Mercedes to flee the Mofon Lounge that he learned Bracero had stabbed Knox.

Knights said he wanted to search and find Knox to take him to a hospital, but returned to his West River Street apartment in Wilkes-Barre, where he hid Fortuna’s firearm in the basement and fell asleep, only to be awakened by detectives knocking on his door.

Fortuna is facing trial on charges of criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Bracero was convicted by another jury following a July trial and has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Flenory pled guilty to third-degree murder and was sentenced to 12 to 25 years in state prison.

Knights, who pled no contest to third-degree murder, has not been sentenced.

Testimony continues Wednesday afternoon.