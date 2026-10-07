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WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough has continued the Hazleton homicide trial of Terence Leroy Ray due to medical records that have not been obtained.

Ray’s attorney, John B. Pike, recently filed a motion seeking a continuance of trial as Ray is having difficulty in obtaining his personal medical records. Pike wrote that Ray’s medical records are “critical to his defense.”

“Without these medical records, Ray’s ability to defend himself at trial would be undermined and he would be deprived of a fair trial,” Pike wrote.

Vough granted the motion, resulting in Ray’s early December trial being postponed indefinitely.

Ray, 57, was charged by detectives with Hazleton City police and the District Attorney’s Office in the beating and shooting death of Jessica Lockwood, 39, at his home on Muir Avenue, and disposing the body he set on fire on Club 40 Road on April 26-27, 2025, according to court records.

Court records and testimony during previous court proceedings allege that Ray supplied Percocets to Lockwood’s husband, James Lockwood, who then gave the pills to Jessica Lockwood, who suffered from neck and back pain. After James Lockwood was jailed for firing shots at trespassers, he testified that he made arrangements with Ray to continue to sell Percocets to his wife.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Charles Seibert revealed Jessica Lockwood died from blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound to her chest. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Ray has filed several hand-written motions and petitions, including a request for bail, demanding a new attorney, and a petition to prohibit evidence based on what he claims were ineffective search warrants. Vough has not ruled on Ray’s motions and petitions.