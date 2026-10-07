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NEWPORT TWP. — Rep. Alec Ryncavage has informed Newport Township residents of a potential legal avenue to challenge an April zoning ordinance change that ultimately allowed 15 zoning permits for a proposed data center campus to be approved.

According to a news release from Ryncavage’s office, hundreds of residents packed Monday night’s regularly scheduled Newport Township commissioners meeting to raise concerns about proposed data center development.

Ryncavage, R-Hanover Township, represents the 119th Legislative District. He said he was in Harrisburg for a legislative session during the meeting, but watched the proceedings and subsequently worked with his staff and resources available through the House Local Government Committee to review the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code and case law governing procedural challenges to municipal ordinances.

Ryncavage said in the news release the zoning change at issue did not occur Monday night. He said it was enacted months earlier, in April.

The news release stated the central question is whether the public notice provided at the time adequately informed residents that the township was considering a zoning change that would permit data centers by right.

According to Ryncavage’s news release, a “by right” use means that if an application meets the requirements established by the zoning ordinance, municipal officials generally do not have discretion to deny the use simply because residents or local officials oppose it. Unlike a conditional use or special exception, Ryncavage said it does not require a separate discretionary zoning hearing before the use can be approved.

“Advertising a meeting and allowing the public to participate does not necessarily mean residents received meaningful notice of what their government was actually considering,” Ryncavage said. “The question is whether Newport Township clearly informed its residents in April that it was changing its zoning law to allow data centers ‘by right.’ The residents I have spoken with don’t believe it did.”

According to information from Ryncavage’s office, Pennsylvania generally provides a 30-day window to challenge defects in the procedure used to enact an ordinance. However, Ryncavage said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has recognized circumstances in which a challenge filed after that period may proceed when a procedural failure involving notice results in a deprivation of constitutional due-process rights.

Under state law, Ryncavage said a late-filed challenge faces a higher burden and must establish — among other requirements — that a procedural failure resulted in insufficient public notification that prevented the public from commenting on the changes, intervening if necessary, or knowing of the ordinance’s existence.

“The issue isn’t whether an advertisement was published,” Ryncavage said. “The issue is whether that advertisement fairly put the public on notice that their zoning ordinance was being changed to permit data centers ‘by right.’ When hundreds of residents show up months later demanding to be heard, we should be asking whether they were clearly told what was happening when their opportunity to influence the zoning law actually existed.”

Newport Township response

Attorney Christopher Slusser, solicitor for Newport Township, offered a response to Ryncavage’s claims.

“Attorney Meyer Messinger handled implementation of the zoning ordinance for the township,” Slusser said. “He is confident that the ordinance was passed in accordance with the law and all obligations were met. We believe that Rep. Ryncavage may be misinterpreting the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision he is referencing.”

Ryncavage: ‘Consequences clear’

Ryncavage added that the consequences of the April change are now becoming clear. He said by making data centers a permitted use by right, the township removed a discretionary zoning hearing from that stage of the process.

Ryncavage stated that a hearing for each application would have required public posting of the property, two newspaper advertisements, and an opportunity for residents to review the application, voice their concerns and — where appropriate — advocate for additional approval conditions to address significant issues.

When the zoning permits for the proposed data center development were subsequently issued under the ordinance, Ryncavage said township zoning and code officials were required to administer the zoning law as it had been adopted.

“That is why the April public notice matters so much,” Ryncavage said. “The critical opportunity for residents to be heard was before their local government changed the law. If the public was not clearly told that data centers were being authorized ‘by right,’ residents deserve to know whether they still have a legal remedy.”

Ryncavage said he provided organizers of the Newport Township Say No To Data Centers group with information about the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling and the state’s procedural-validity law so residents can consult legal counsel and determine whether the circumstances surrounding the April ordinance provide grounds for a challenge.

“This is bigger than one project and one township,” Ryncavage said. “Communities across Pennsylvania are going to face enormous pressure from data center development. It would set a terrible precedent if consequential zoning changes can be buried in vague public notices, major new uses authorized by right, and residents later told they had their opportunity to object because a meeting technically took place.”

Ryncavage said in the news release he has been fighting this from every level available to him.

“I voted for a six-month moratorium on data center development, to eliminate the sales tax exemption on data center equipment, and to require reporting of data center water and electricity usage,” Ryncavage said. “I cannot undo an April vote of the Newport Township commissioners from Harrisburg, but I can use every resource available to my office to make sure residents understand their rights and continue working at the state level to protect our communities and utility ratepayers.”

Public speak out

A Times Leader story on Monday’s Newport Township Board of Commissioners meeting stated that hundreds of people packed into the Greater Nanticoke Area High School auditorium to speak out against a proposed campus of 15 data centers.

The project, which also includes three natural gas generation facilities, is being developed by Fit Energy Group, an energy infrastructure company backed by the Montreal-based private equity firm Fit Ventures.

The developer is eyeing nearly 1,400 acres of land in the township for the project, though the board of commissioners said no land sale has gone through yet.

The data center project was not listed on the agenda Monday and commissioners said they have very little information on the project and have not received any plans yet.

Commissioner John Zyla said, “It’s a proposal. We have not met with anybody. I can’t wait to meet with somebody.”

The board also said it asked the developer to hold a public meeting where residents can get their questions answered. That meeting has not yet been scheduled.

Based on public comment, it seemed like many in the community were blindsided when the township issued 15 zoning permits for the project in August.

Loud jeers could be heard from the audience throughout the meeting. Some who spoke questioned the board’s transparency.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.