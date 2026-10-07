Hundreds gather inside the Greater Nanticoke Area High School auditorium on Oct. 5 to oppose a 15 data center project during a Newport Township Commisioner’s meeting.

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Following a tense Newport Township Commissioners meeting where residents spoke out against a proposed data center project, the developer of that project released a statement touting its investment in the community.

Fit Energy, an energy infrastructure company backed by the Montreal-based private equity firm Fit Ventures, got initial zoning permits for its campus of 15 data centers back in August.

The developer said it plans to work with Newport Township on a community benefits agreement that it said would “create a formal framework for directing additional investment toward priorities identified by the community.”

Fit Energy also plans to hold a public information session where residents can review the plans, ask questions, and hear directly from the project team.

Details on that meeting will be announced at www.newportdatacenter.com. Fit Energy also said residents can submit questions, read answers to frequently asked questions, and follow project updates on the website.

“A project like this is most successful when the community has the opportunity to hear directly from the people building it,” said Joel Leonoff, CEO of Fit Energy. “We’re committed to being transparent, answering questions and building a long-term relationship with Newport Township as we move through the next stages of this project.”

On-site power will be generated by natural gas fuel cells supplied by FuelCell Energy Inc., a Connecticut-based manufacturer of utility-scale fuel cell technology, under its strategic agreement with Fit Energy, according to the release.

Fit Energy said, “Fuel cells produce electricity quietly through an electrochemical process rather than combustion, which helps deliver cleaner energy with minimal impact on the surrounding community. On-site power generation will reduce the project’s reliance on the regional power grid.”

Plans for the project also include setbacks, landscaping, and screening designed to limit views of the site from nearby homes and local roads, according to the developer.

The project, which also includes three natural gas generation facilities, is expected to be built on nearly 1,400 acres of land between the Glen Lyon and Lee sections of the township.

In its release, Fit Energy said the proposed location, which Jason Humanski, the township’s building inspector, identified as 75 Main Road, “has already been mined and quarried, putting previously used industrial property back into productive use rather than developing untouched forests or farmland.”

That address corresponds to land owned by Newport Aggregate INC, which operates a rock quarry at 76 Main Road.

The board previously said the sale of the land has not gone through yet.

Newport Township Manager Joe Hillan was quoted in Fit Energy’s release as saying the following: “The Newport Township Commissioners have been proactive in their response to promote development in appropriately zoned sections of the Township that respects community input and promotes investments that create new jobs and new local tax revenue that enhance the quality of life for all Township residents. We recognize Fit Energy has made a significant commitment to this development, and we welcome the company’s investment in our community and appreciate Fit Energy’s willingness to work with the Township to address any and all community concerns.”

Many residents of Newport Township have been vocal about not wanting data center development in their community.

A Facebook group, “Newport Twp. SAY NO TO DATA CENTERS,” created about three weeks ago, has over 1,200 members.

The township has a population of approximately 4,500, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020-2024 ACS 5-year estimate.

Many voiced concerns about the project during a commissioner’s meeting on Oct. 5, though the board maintained they had very little information on it and had not received any plans yet.

Attendees at that meeting appeared frustrated by this lack of knowledge and repeatedly questioned the board on details about the project.

Residents gathered on Sunday, Sept. 27, in West Side Park to discuss potential effects a large-scale data center might have on the community.

Newport Township created its own zoning authority in June of this year. Previously, Luzerne County provided zoning oversight.

According to the township’s zoning ordinance, data centers are permitted by right only within the Mixed Use District, as long as they comply with regulations.

By right means that a data center project would not require a public hearing or further discretionary approval, unlike a conditional use or special exception.