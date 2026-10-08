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WILKES-BARRE — Homicide suspect Jary “G” Fortuna’s attorney, Max C. Lubin, and First Assistant District Anthony G. Ross briefly became professors Thursday educating a Luzerne County jury about “specific intent” and “beyond reasonable doubt.”

Did Fortuna, 33, intend to kill Scott Edward Knox? Or, did Fortuna’s actions among others rise to the level of being an accomplice with the total disregard for human life?

Lubin and Ross gave their closing arguments to the jury following Fortuna’s three day trial before Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas.

Ross rested his prosecution after calling Wilkes-Barre City Police Officer Cody Cecelon, whose body camera footage was played to jurors, Thursday morning. Cecelon was the first arriving officer to find an unconscious and blood covered Knox, 33, on the rear steps of 377 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, on May 7, 2024.

Knox suffered three stab wounds in an alley behind the Mofon Lounge on Academy Street, Wilkes-Barre, in an attack by Fernando “Chuckie” Bracero, 37, Jaimie Knights, 66, Justice Flenory, 26, and allegedly Fortuna, as he was wrongly blamed for a drug-rip in the late night hours on May 6, 2024.

Soon after Ross rested his case, Lupas granted a request by Lubin to dismiss first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.

With the dismissal of the charges by Lupas, the jury is deliberating charges of third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Lubin and Ross focused on the prosecution’s key witness, Knights, during their closing arguments.

Knights testified that they believed Knox had brought a FBI agent to a drug deal that gone bad when Charles “Chucky” Dennis switched crack cocaine with fake crack.

After the botched drug deal, Knights said they wanted to scare and put a beat down on Knox, resulting in Knox being taken by Flenory to the alley behind the lounge.

Lubin used Knight’s testimony that there was no intent by Fortuna to kill Knox, while telling the jury that Bracero had a “hidden intent.” After Knox broke free and collapsed behind the South River Street apartment building did Fortuna know Bracero had used a knife and stabbed Knox, Lubin told the jury.

“Mr. Fortuna did not stab Scott Knox. Mr. Fortuna did not rob Scott Knox, and Mr. Fortuna did not intend to injure Scott Knox,” Lubin told jurors. “You heard Mr. Knights’ testimony, everyone including my client, Mr. Fortuna, were in shock to what Bracero had done. All in this group did not share one mind.”

Lubin’s closing argument lasted 20 minutes.

Ross’ closing arguments was 30 minutes, telling the jury that he did not have to prove Fortuna had “specific intent” to kill Knox, only that Fortuna “participated and aided in the crime” that resulted in Knox’s death.

Using video footage as he done during the trial, Ross reminded the jury that Fortuna “led the charge” by being the first one to walk down the alley to begin the attack upon Knox.

Ross further reminded the jury that video footage showed what he argued was Fortuna with a firearm he used to pistol-whip Knox on the head.

“The defendant’s actions displayed intentional acts with malice with a total disregard for human life. That’s what we have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt to find him guilty of third-degree murder,” Ross argued.

The jury began deliberating just after 1 p.m.

Bracero was convicted by another jury of first-degree murder in July and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Flenory pled guilty to third-degree murder and was sentenced to 12 to 25 years in prison, while Knights, who pled no contest to third-degree murder, has not been sentenced.