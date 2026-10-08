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U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser announced Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded more than $2.8 million in federal grants to 11 fire and emergency medical services companies across Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

Meuser said the grants will fund professional training, personal protective equipment, facility modifications, firefighting and emergency response apparatus, and supplies that support firefighting and nonaffiliated EMS operations and safety.

“In addition to being the first to respond when fires, accidents, and disasters threaten lives and property, firefighters also provide assistance during medical emergencies, rescue operations, and other dangerous situations,” said Meuser, R-Dallas. “Much of the funding for volunteer fire companies comes from residents through charity carnivals and other private donations. I’m pleased to play a role in securing funding for fire departments throughout our district to obtain the equipment, training, and facilities they need to do the job. Thank you to all our firefighters and everyone who supports their lifesaving work.”

The recipients within the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania that will benefit from these funds are:

• Dorrance Township Volunteer Fire Department, Dorrance, Luzerne County: $342,346

• Friendship Fire Co. of Englewood, Frackville, Schuylkill County: $534,952.72

• Mildred Volunteer Fire Department, Mildred, Sullivan County: $571,428

• Newmanstown Volunteer Fire Co., Newmanstown, Lebanon County: $428,346

• Noxen Volunteer Fire Co., Noxen, Wyoming County: $141,503

• Shenandoah Community Ambulance Association, Shenandoah, Schuylkill County: $223,636.36

• Sheppton-Oneida Fire Co., Sheppton, Schuylkill County: $18,428.57

• Stonington Volunteer Fire Co., Stonington, Northumberland County: $120,414

• Washington Fire Co. Community Ambulance, Inc., Ashland, Schuylkill County: $54,285.71

• Washington Fire Co. No. 1, Ashland, Schuylkill County: $328,571.42

• William Penn Fire Co. No. 1, Shenandoah, Schuylkill County: $36,666.66

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.