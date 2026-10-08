Forty Fort will hold its annual fall festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Luzerne County Rec Fields, 100 Camyrn Way.
According to Parks and Recreation officials, the event will feature vendors, food trucks, live music and more.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to collect candy at the event’s seek and treat.
Face painting will be available from noon to 4 p.m.
A rain date is scheduled for Sunday.
Entertainment lineup:
• 10 a.m. to noon — NEPA Worship
• Noon to 1 p.m. — Akeyzia
• 1 to 2 p.m. — Hedge Place
• 3 to 5 p.m. — The Seekers
While the bands switch over, Construct Gym will do demonstrations, including slacklining, yoga, and activities for the kids, in front of the band stage from 2 to 3 p.m.
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