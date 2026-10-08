<p>Times Leader file photo</p>

Times Leader file photo

Forty Fort will hold its annual fall festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Luzerne County Rec Fields, 100 Camyrn Way.

According to Parks and Recreation officials, the event will feature vendors, food trucks, live music and more.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to collect candy at the event’s seek and treat.

Face painting will be available from noon to 4 p.m.

A rain date is scheduled for Sunday.

Entertainment lineup:

• 10 a.m. to noon — NEPA Worship

• Noon to 1 p.m. — Akeyzia

• 1 to 2 p.m. — Hedge Place

• 3 to 5 p.m. — The Seekers

While the bands switch over, Construct Gym will do demonstrations, including slacklining, yoga, and activities for the kids, in front of the band stage from 2 to 3 p.m.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.