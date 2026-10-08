Domestic Violence Service Center holds Empty Place at the Table Vigil

A table setting to honor Carli Bitterman Dennis, who was murdered in 2006 at the age of 30.

A long table, draped in purple, the nationally recognized color of domestic violence, set up in the rotunda. Every setting represents a person who lost their life due to domestic violence, decorated with photos and keepsakes provided by family members.

Tammy Rodgers, training and education specialist with the domestic violence service center, shares a little bit of history on the Domestic Violence Service Center.

Executive Director Jennifer Dotzel addresses those who attended the vigil Thursday in the rotunda of the Luzerne County Courthouse.

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WILKES-BARRE — Carli Bitterman Dennis was just 30 years old when she was killed by her husband on Feb. 27, 2006.

Two decades later, her name has not been forgotten, as she was just one of dozens of victims of domestic violence in Luzerne County honored Thursday at the Empty Place at the Table Vigil inside the Luzerne County Courthouse.

A long table, draped in purple, the nationally recognized color of domestic violence, was set up in the rotunda. Every setting represented a person who lost their life due to domestic violence and was decorated with photos and keepsakes provided by family members.

At the head of the table, a space was reserved for the many unnamed victims.

The event, held every year by the Domestic Violence Service Center, honored those individuals, while also helping raise awareness about the continuing impact of domestic violence on survivors, families, and the community.

“It’s something no family should ever have to experience — a loved one whose life was tragically taken as a result of domestic violence,” said Executive Director Jennifer Dotzel.

This year, the center also celebrated 50 years of providing advocacy, support, education, and life-saving services to survivors of domestic violence and their families.

“In the midst of the sadness, there is hope. We celebrate the survivors who found the courage to seek help; we recognized the advocates, community members, law enforcement, legal professionals and countless others who stand beside survivors and help them find a path toward,” Dotzel said.

Despite years of service and many success stories, Dotzel said there is still much work to be done.

“The goal is not simply to respond to domestic violence. The goal is to create a community where every person lives safely, where survivors have the support they need, and our future generations understand that abuse is never love and violence is never acceptable,” she said.

Other speakers at the vigil included Aimie Voelker, director of PA 211 — Help Line, and Tammy Rodgers, training and education specialist with the domestic violence service center.

Wilkes-Barre City Administrator Charlie McCormick presented a proclamation to the center in recognition of its decades of service on behalf of Mayor George C. Brown, who could not attend the event due to illness.