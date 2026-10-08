<p>Domestic Violence Service Center celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Domestic Violence Service Center celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>A table setting to honor Tara Lynn Grobb, who died in 2019 at 38.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

A table setting to honor Tara Lynn Grobb, who died in 2019 at 38.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Executive Director Jennifer Dotzel addresses those who attended the vigil Thursday in the rotunda of the Luzerne County Courthouse.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Executive Director Jennifer Dotzel addresses those who attended the vigil Thursday in the rotunda of the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Tammy Rodgers, training and education specialist with the domestic violence service center, shares a little bit of history on the Domestic Violence Service Center.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Tammy Rodgers, training and education specialist with the domestic violence service center, shares a little bit of history on the Domestic Violence Service Center.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Aimie Voelker, director of PA 211 — Help Line, speaks at Thursday’s vigil.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Aimie Voelker, director of PA 211 — Help Line, speaks at Thursday’s vigil.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>A long table, draped in purple, the nationally recognized color of domestic violence, set up in the rotunda. Every setting represents a person who lost their life due to domestic violence, decorated with photos and keepsakes provided by family members.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

A long table, draped in purple, the nationally recognized color of domestic violence, set up in the rotunda. Every setting represents a person who lost their life due to domestic violence, decorated with photos and keepsakes provided by family members.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>A table setting to honor Carli Bitterman Dennis, who was murdered in 2006 at the age of 30.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

A table setting to honor Carli Bitterman Dennis, who was murdered in 2006 at the age of 30.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Wilkes-Barre City Administrator Charlie McCormick speaks at Thursday’s vigil.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Wilkes-Barre City Administrator Charlie McCormick speaks at Thursday’s vigil.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Executive Director Jennifer Dotzel shares a few remarks at Thursday’s event.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Executive Director Jennifer Dotzel shares a few remarks at Thursday’s event.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Carli Bitterman Dennis was just 30 years old when she was killed by her husband on Feb. 27, 2006.

Two decades later, her name has not been forgotten, as she was just one of dozens of victims of domestic violence in Luzerne County honored Thursday at the Empty Place at the Table Vigil inside the Luzerne County Courthouse.

A long table, draped in purple, the nationally recognized color of domestic violence, was set up in the rotunda. Every setting represented a person who lost their life due to domestic violence and was decorated with photos and keepsakes provided by family members.

At the head of the table, a space was reserved for the many unnamed victims.

The event, held every year by the Domestic Violence Service Center, honored those individuals, while also helping raise awareness about the continuing impact of domestic violence on survivors, families, and the community.

“It’s something no family should ever have to experience — a loved one whose life was tragically taken as a result of domestic violence,” said Executive Director Jennifer Dotzel.

This year, the center also celebrated 50 years of providing advocacy, support, education, and life-saving services to survivors of domestic violence and their families.

“In the midst of the sadness, there is hope. We celebrate the survivors who found the courage to seek help; we recognized the advocates, community members, law enforcement, legal professionals and countless others who stand beside survivors and help them find a path toward,” Dotzel said.

Despite years of service and many success stories, Dotzel said there is still much work to be done.

“The goal is not simply to respond to domestic violence. The goal is to create a community where every person lives safely, where survivors have the support they need, and our future generations understand that abuse is never love and violence is never acceptable,” she said.

Other speakers at the vigil included Aimie Voelker, director of PA 211 — Help Line, and Tammy Rodgers, training and education specialist with the domestic violence service center.

Wilkes-Barre City Administrator Charlie McCormick presented a proclamation to the center in recognition of its decades of service on behalf of Mayor George C. Brown, who could not attend the event due to illness.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.