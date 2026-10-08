Unlike slot machines or lottery tickets, in which a player’s ability to win relies solely on chance, skill games require the player to make strategic decisions based on talent and technique that ultimately determine the outcome of the game.

Business with Pennsylvania skill games are facing the Oct. 14 deadline remove the machines or face penalties. The state Supreme Court is expected to rule on a petition brought by three state legislators requesting the enactment of the law be delayed.

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The deadline to operate skill games in Pennsylvania establishments is fast-approaching, but a petition filed with the state Supreme Court could delay the enactment of the new law.

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania State Police reminded businesses and establishments that continue to operate so-called “skill game” machines about the upcoming Oct. 13 , 2026 compliance deadline, following the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s recent decision.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has also issued a similar reminder, promising strict enforcement once the deadline arrives.

However, three state legislators — Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Williamsport; Sen. Anthony H. Williams, D-Philadelphia; and Rep. Jonathan Fritz, R-Honesdale — filed the petition asking the court to extend the stay until Feb. 10, 2027.

The legislators said the petition states they are working on a bill to “establish a licensing, taxation and regulatory framework for skill games,” noting that it could not be introduced or acted upon before the scheduled stay expires on Oct. 13.

Stacey Witalec, director of communications at Pennsylvania Courts/Supreme Court, said the court will review the petition and announce its decision, but she could not say when that would happen.

The State Police has launched a new informational webpage, pa.gov/psp/skillgames, to provide businesses and establishments with additional resources and contact information regarding the skill games decision and compliance requirements.

Businesses and establishments with questions should use the following resources:

• Establishments with a liquor license: Contact the local Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office for assistance.

• Establishments without a liquor license: Contact the local police department or PSP station for assistance.

On June 15 , 2026 , the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled that skill games, often found in taverns, restaurants, social clubs, mini-marts, gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, pizza parlors, and other businesses, are in fact “slot machines” as defined in the Gaming Act.

Slot machines are considered gambling devices under the Crimes Code, and a person commits a criminal offense by owning, operating, or maintaining slot machines without a license issued by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

Only licensed casinos and qualifying licensed “truck stop establishments” may legally possess and operate slot machines or video gaming terminals that the PGCB has inspected and approved for operation.

Further, pursuant to section 5513 of the Crimes Code, distributors and manufacturers of such machines are cautioned that it is a criminal offense to maintain, assemble, set up, make, sell or lease slot machines unless the PGCB licenses and authorizes them to do so.

All “skill games” devices/slot machines located outside PGCB-licensed businesses are unlawful, and all establishments that possess, operate and/or maintain such machines are subject to criminal prosecution and immediate seizure of the machines as of Oct. 14 , 2026 .

Enforcement

State police and other law enforcement agencies may take enforcement actions against businesses that continue to possess, distribute, operate and/or maintain skill game devices after the compliance deadline.

Enforcement actions may include:

• Seizing and forfeiting the machines and associated equipment

• Seizing proceeds associated with the operation of the machines

• Filing criminal charges when deemed appropriate

• Administrative citation filed against a liquor license, which may result in a fine and/or suspension of the license

State police strongly recommends that businesses currently hosting such machines discuss their immediate removal with any distributors or vendors who may own the machines and associated equipment, including ticket redemption terminals.

Distributors, vendors and manufacturers refusing to remove their slot machines from businesses are reminded of the potential for criminal charges should they continue to maintain their slot machines at unlicensed locations.

As previously stated, State police said powering off or unplugging an otherwise operable machine is not sufficient.

“To be clear, a slot machine does not cease being a slot machine if it has simply been turned off, unplugged, or temporarily disabled (including the removal of any hardware or software that may simply be replaced), allowing it to be readily operated,” a state police news release stated. “If a distributor or vendor is unwilling to remove its machines after the deadline, the establishment is encouraged to proactively inform PSP of the owner’s refusal, at the links noted above, to assist in their removal to ensure compliance with applicable law.”

Attorney General offers guidance

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday is offering guidance to businesses with “skill games,” advising owners to remove the machines by Oct. 14, or risk law enforcement action.

Sunday said law enforcement officials can seize video game devices not housed at licensed casinos or licensed truck stops in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in June that “skill games” devices are slot machines as defined by the Commonwealth’s Gaming Act.

“We do not want to see searches and seizures at storefronts or bar, social club and restaurant establishments — we would much rather business owners and social clubs comply with the law and take steps to get these illegal devices out of their places of business,” AG Sunday said. “Collaborating with our law enforcement partners, my office will act in accordance with the law, which prohibits these machines outside of licensed gaming facilities.”

The AG’s office encourages businesses to contact their vendors or distributors and ask that the devices be removed.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.