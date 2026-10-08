Autism Society of NEPA holds Tapestry of Minds celebration

Attendees purchase raffle tickets during the Autism Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Tapestry of Minds celebration Thursday at King’s College’s Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare in Wilkes-Barre. The evening featured raffles, an interactive art display, and an awards ceremony recognizing local advocates and community partners.

Vivian Williams, a board member of the Autism Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania, addresses attendees during the organization’s Tapestry of Minds celebration Thursday at King’s College’s Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare in Wilkes-Barre. Williams, whose own family has benefited from the organization’s resources, discussed its efforts to expand inclusive programming and connect more families with services throughout the region.

Honorees at the Autism Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Tapestry of Minds celebration Thursday at King’s College’s Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare in Wilkes-Barre include, from left, Jim Payne, Community Advocate Award; Vicki Castellanos, Founders Champion Award; Matt Smith, Self-Advocate Award; Jacqueline Elck, representing Jump Start Cart, Community Employer Champion Award; and Sophie Leonard, Young Self-Advocate Award.

Young Self-Advocate Award recipient Sophie Leonard, 17, center, sits with her parents during the Autism Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Tapestry of Minds celebration Thursday at King’s College’s Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare in Wilkes-Barre. Leonard was honored for helping create GLOW, a program that connects neurodivergent teenage girls through friendship, support, and shared experiences.

Sophie Leonard, 17, left, receives the Young Self-Advocate Award from Autism Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania board member Vivian Williams during the organization’s Tapestry of Minds celebration Thursday at King’s College’s Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare in Wilkes-Barre. Leonard was recognized for helping create GLOW, or Girls Leading Our Way, a program that helps neurodivergent teenage girls build friendships, confidence, and a sense of belonging.

Matt Smith, left, receives the Self-Advocate Award from Autism Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania board member Vivian Williams during the organization’s Tapestry of Minds celebration Thursday at King’s College’s Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare in Wilkes-Barre. Smith was recognized for his leadership of BEAM, a peer-led support group that helps autistic adults build connections, confidence, and community.

Sarah Payne, left, and Kate Ziegler add color to an interactive tapestry during the Autism Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Tapestry of Minds celebration Thursday at King’s College’s Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare in Wilkes-Barre.

Frank Bartoli, founder and CEO of PA Inclusive and Coffee Inclusive, right, speaks with attendees during the Autism Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Tapestry of Minds celebration Thursday at King’s College’s Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare in Wilkes-Barre.

Christopher Bohinski, co-host of WBRE-TV’s ‘PA Live’ and master of ceremonies for the evening, adds a colorful touch to an interactive tapestry during the Autism Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Tapestry of Minds celebration Thursday at King’s College’s Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare in Wilkes-Barre.

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — At just 17 years old, Sophie Leonard understands something that people spend their entire lives searching for: the importance of finding a place where you belong.

Wanting to connect with other girls who shared similar experiences, Leonard helped create GLOW, or Girls Leading Our Way, a program that brings neurodivergent teenage girls together to build friendships, confidence, and community.

On Thursday evening, Leonard was among five honorees recognized during the Autism Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s “Tapestry of Minds: A Celebration of a Spectrum of Expression” at King’s College’s Kowalski Center for Advanced Healthcare.

For Leonard, who received the Young Self-Advocate Award, the recognition was meaningful, but so was the opportunity to help other young people find the connections she had been seeking herself.

“It means a lot to be recognized for what I’m doing,” Leonard said.

The program, designed primarily for middle and high school girls, is continuing to grow, with plans to expand its outreach.

Leonard said she would absolutely encourage other families and young people to explore the organization’s programs and resources.

Her work represents the larger mission of the Autism Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania, which is working to build a more inclusive, accessible, and connected community for autistic individuals and their families throughout an 18-county region.

Thursday’s celebration brought together advocates, community leaders, families, and supporters to recognize those helping turn that mission into action.

Vivian Williams, a member of the organization’s board of directors, understands the importance of those connections firsthand.

Williams first learned about the organization and its resources while seeking services for her own family. An email highlighting respite opportunities at Camp Orchard Hill eventually led her to explore additional programming, connect with the organization, and join its board.

Now, she is helping support efforts to expand those opportunities to more families across Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“We’d like to expand into districts all throughout the 18 counties that the society strives to serve,” Williams said.

That growth includes programs for different age groups, expanded resources, and opportunities designed to meet the needs of neurodivergent individuals at various stages of life.

Williams said one of the most meaningful aspects of the organization’s programming is that neurodivergent individuals themselves are helping lead it.

The organization offers several initiatives, including BEAM, or Belonging and Empowerment for Autistic Members, a peer-led support group for autistic adults, and Open Quest Social Gaming Groups, which use tabletop role-playing games to help participants build confidence, social connections, and communication skills.

Its virtual community hub also connects individuals and families with information, services, and local resources, including the opportunity to speak directly with someone who can help them navigate available support.

For families who may not know where to begin, that connection can make a meaningful difference.

Christopher Bohinski, co-host of WBRE-TV’s “PA Live” and founder of SmileStory, served as master of ceremonies for Thursday’s celebration.

Bohinski said he welcomed the opportunity to support an organization focused on bringing people together.

“So often, folks will discredit someone with a different ability or a disability,” Bohinski said, emphasizing the importance of making resources accessible to people who may not be able to attend traditional in-person meetings.

The evening also recognized several individuals and organizations whose efforts are helping create a more inclusive region.

Jim Payne received the Community Advocate Award for his work expanding access and opportunities through Camp Orchard Hill, while Vicki Castellanos was honored with the Founders Champion Award for her longstanding advocacy and support of autistic individuals and their families.

Matt Smith received the Self-Advocate Award for his leadership of BEAM and his efforts to empower autistic adults to find and use their voices.

Jump Start Cart was recognized with the Community Employer Champion Award for creating inclusive employment opportunities that allow neurodiverse individuals to learn, grow, and contribute in a supportive environment.

The celebration also offered guests a glimpse of the organization’s plans for a future Tapestry of Minds Exhibition, which will showcase the talents, interests, and perspectives of neurodivergent individuals.

Guests contributed to an interactive tapestry artwork display, enjoyed refreshments, and connected with fellow supporters throughout the evening.

For Bohinski, the gathering was another reminder that meaningful change often begins with something simple: recognizing the value of another person.

“Everybody matters, every voice matters, and if you can do something to help someone, even if you don’t know that person, do it,” he said.

And for Leonard and the other advocates recognized Thursday, that spirit of connection is already helping create a community where more people have the opportunity to belong.