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Dan Adamo, UGI vice president of customer relations, said on Thursday taking cost-saving steps could bring real savings on energy bills this winter.

Before home heating season is here, Adamo said UGI is reminding eligible natural gas and electric customers to apply for federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funds to help cover costs.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will accept applications beginning Nov. 2, 2026, through April 23, 2027.

Last winter, Adamo said nearly 21,000 UGI customers received LIHEAP grants totaling more than $8.2 million.

“UGI is committed to providing safe, reliable, and affordable energy to our customers,” Adamo said. “As UGI prepares for the upcoming heating season, we urge eligible customers to apply for LIHEAP and other assistance programs.”

Adamo said LIHEAP grants help customers with limited or fixed incomes pay their heating bills, repair or replace a heater, avoid utility service shutoff, and restore terminated service.

Adamo said LIHEAP grants do not need to be repaid.

Customers interested in applying for LIHEAP should contact UGI at 1-800-844-9276 or visit www.ugi.com/liheap.

Adamo said company representatives will provide information on the application process, eligibility requirements and completing the required forms.

Customers can also apply at www.compass.state.pa.us or by calling the LIHEAP Client Helpline at 1-866-857-7095 or their local County Assistance Office.

To qualify for LIHEAP funds, a customer must provide proof of income, a recent heating bill, and name, birth date and Social Security number for each household member.

Adamo said LIHEAP applicants have the option of sharing certain application information directly with public utilities to help with the enrollment process and to help determine eligibility in additional UGI-sponsored programs. To opt in, just look for the checkbox on the application.

Adamo said UGI also offers company-sponsored assistance programs, including:

• UGI’s Customer Assistance Program (CAP) offers qualifying income-eligible customers a more manageable monthly energy bill. UGI provides CAP participants with a monthly payment amount based on gross income, household size and energy usage. When CAP bills are paid on or before the due date, the difference between the amount billed and the actual amount used may be forgiven.

• The Low-Income Usage Reduction Program offers free installation of energy conservation measures to help make energy bills more affordable. Possible energy-saving measures include ceiling insulation; floor, duct, and hot water pipe insulation; caulking and weather-stripping; gas heater repairs and water flow restrictors.

• The Operation Share Energy Fund provides energy assistance grants to qualifying customers who have trouble paying their heating bills. This community-based program is funded by a corporate donation by UGI as well as voluntary donations from UGI employees, UGI customers and concerned citizens. UGI works with community agencies to administer Operation Share funds.

• C.A.R.E.S. (Customer Assistance and Referral Evaluation Service) can provide referrals to other helpful programs in the community. These programs can include LIHEAP, budget counseling, and State Weatherization or Office of Aging programs.

Adamo said UGI can also assist eligible customers by setting up a payment plan if a bill is higher than expected and there is difficulty paying the entire amount.

UGI encourages customers who may qualify for any of these programs to contact the company.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.