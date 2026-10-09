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WILKES-BARRE — A man from Nanticoke was sentenced to up to six years in state prison for possessing and sharing child sexual abuse images.

Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas on Friday sentenced Christian Edward Mavus, 25, of West Green Street, to three to six years in prison on four counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials and three counts of dissemination of photo or film of child sexual abuse materials. Mavus pled guilty to the charges July 10.

Mavus was charged Feb. 3 by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Computer Crime Task Force, with possessing child sexual abuse images from April 2025 to December 2025, according to court records.

The investigation was the result of several Cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Mavus is subject to 25 years registration of his address under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.