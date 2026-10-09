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LARKSVILLE — West Side Regional Police arrested London Joseph Zuscar, a registered sexual offender, on allegations he whistled and yelled racial epithets at a neighbor, according to court records.

Zuscar was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township on charges of ethnic intimidation, resisting arrest, evading arrest, harassment, disorderly conduct and institutional vandalism. Zuscar remained jailed Friday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a residence on Third Street on Wednesday where a woman of Asian descent reported her neighbor, Zuscar, had been harassing her, whistled at her, and yelled “go back to your country.”

The woman, an American citizen, told police Zuscar had been harassing her for some time.

Police in the complaint allege Zuscar appeared intoxicated and refused multiple commands to stop harassing the woman. Zuscar initiated a struggle with an officer and had to be stunned twice before he was handcuffed, the complaint says.

The complaint alleges Zuscar told police they were committing “treason” and they could not arrest him under “British rule.”

After being placed in a holding cell, the complaint says, Zuscar stood on a bench and urinated on the floor, unrolled and tossed toilet paper, and used a cup to clog the toilet he repeatedly flushed to flood the cell.

Zuscar is listed on the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law website as sexual offender with an out-of-state conviction.