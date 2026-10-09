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WILKES-BARRE — Former Wilkes-Barre Township business manager Michael Edward Revitt entered a not guilty plea during his first Court of Common Pleas appearance on allegations he used township fuel cards for personal use.

Revitt, 57, through his attorney, Nanda Palissery, entered the not guilty plea to charges of theft and access device fraud before Judge David W. Lupas during a dispositional hearing, which is the first proceeding for defendants in the Court of Common Pleas.

Revitt, who resigned from township employment on June 30, 2025, allegedly used township-issued fuel cards from May 2019 through June 20, 2025, totaling nearly $13,000, according to court records.

Revitt was charged by Wilkes-Barre Township police on June 9, 2026, following a yearlong investigation into the possible misuse of township-issued fuel cards.

Court records say Revitt was the township business manager who submitted and received cards from Sunoco/WEX Bank, which were solely to be used for township-owned vehicles.

Out of nine fuel cards assigned to township employees, court records say, one card was listed as “Misc” on township records, and was used to purchase Super Unleaded Premium fuel.

Police in the complaint say no township vehicles are equipped to use Super Unleaded Premium fuel except for an antique parade vehicle used twice a year.

Surveillance video from Wawa on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard showed Revitt using the “Misc” card to fuel his personal Toyota pickup truck and his Cadillac CTS, court records allege.

Revitt’s next court appearance is Dec. 2.

Deputy Attorney General Rachael M. Coleman is prosecuting.