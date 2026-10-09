Founding owner Ralph Stookey stands in front of the original restaurant in this photo that hangs in Stookey’s Famous Bar-B-Que in West Nanticoke. That original building was incorporated into the building that now houses the iconic restaurant.

Stookey’s Famous Bar-B-Que on Route 11 in West Nanticoke is for sale and could close Dec. 31 if a buyer is not found.

Ralph Frank, co-owner of Stookey’s Famous Bar-B-Que, Route 11, West Nanticoke, stands in front of a photograph of his grandfather, Ralph Stookey, who opened the business 100 years ago. Frank, 77, recently announced the business will close Dec. 31 if a buyer can’t be found.

🔊 Listen to this

WEST NANTICOKE — The owners of the iconic Stookey’s Famous Bar-B-Que announced on Friday that barring a sale, the 100-year-old business will close on Dec. 31.

Owners Ralph and Marcia Frank confirmed the reports that surfaced on social media this week that the end was near for the popular restaurant.

“Stookey’s has been up for sale for many months,” Ralph said. “We are the last generation to run our family restaurant, and we’re well past retirement age.”

Ralph, 77, is the grandson of the founders of Stookey’s — Ralph and Margaret Stookey. He said he and Marcia had hoped to sell the business so their family tradition could continue.

“And we still have hope, but if not, we will close on Dec. 31,” Ralph said.

The business is listed with Michael Slacktish at Century 21 in Shavertown if anyone requires more information, Ralph said.

“Most of all, we want to thank our loyal customers,” Ralph said. “We so appreciate your kind words. You make our work worthwhile. So, stop by, have a great meal, and celebrate 100 years with us.”

Ralph said he and Marcia also want to thank their managers, Chris and Julie, and the excellent staff of Stookey’s.

Ralph and Marcia have owned Stookey’s since Ralph’s mom, Shirley Stookey, passed away in 2000.

Ralph said it’s time to retire and sell the business.

“I’m the end of the line in the family,” Ralph said. “Our son, Noah, lives in Washington D.C. with his wife and daughter. They both have good jobs and aen’t in a position to come back here and take it over.”

About Stookey’s Famous Bar-B-Que

The 4,000 square-foot property is called a “fantastic business opportunity for someone looking for consistent cash flow,” praising its “reputation for excellence.”

Ralph said the business has been serving up applewood smoked meats and poultry, with their famous family sauce recipe, since 1926.

It wasn’t always ‘world famous’

Once upon a time, the restaurant that sits behind old railroad tracks on Route 11 in Plymouth Township was simply known as Stookey’s.

In a Times Leader interview a few years ago, Ralph said, “My dad changed that back in the ’80s and registered the name as a trademark. Just because my dad was more of an advertising guy.”

World famous or not, the word about Stookey’s delicious menu items has been getting out for nearly a century.

Serving up meats smoked with applewood on sandwiches piled high, Ralph said Stookey’s has become such a Wyoming Valley treasure, it has been known as the area’s best barbecue in the area.

“One hundred years speaks for itself,” Ralph said. “I’ve been involved since birth.”

Ralph believes the preparation of the product makes Stookey’s unique.

“We smoke our products with applewood — we do it with nothing but applewood,” Ralph said. “It makes a very good product. We control the process from raw product to finish.”

The top seller on the menu?

Ralph said it’s the pork barbecue, naturally. But that’s not the only mouth-watering delicacy on the list of big sellers.

“Our pork barbecue is pretty unique,” Ralph said. “But over the years, we’ve added beef, turkey, ham, traditional ribs and chicken.”

At one time, Ralph said the business was a life-saver to the railroad.

“From the history I’ve been told, we had the first drive-up window,” Ralph said. “The back of our building looked out on double railroad tracks. And the brakemen used to come to the window on the train and get something to eat.”

Now that’s the kind of service that could have made Stookey’s famous around the world.

“We have recipes that go back 100 years,” Ralph said. “We’re not a glitzy, advertising company. We’re here because people like the product.”

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.