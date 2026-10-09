Pittston to see improvements funded by state plan

Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll, left, and PennDOT District 4 Executive Director Jonathan A. Eboli inspect the progress of the paving project along Main Street, Pittston, on Friday. Paving of Main Street and Kennedy Boulevard, Pittston, is a part of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Rapid Deployment Projects totallying $775 million spead out over the Commonwealth.

The paving project at Pittston continues starting from the south end of Main Street moving to the north to the Spc. Dale Kridlo Memorial Bridge turning back to Kennedy Boulevard.

State Rep. Jim Haddock offered remarks on the paving project on Main Street, Pittston, thanking Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll and Gov. Josh Shapiro.

PennDOT District 4 Executive Director Jonathan A. Eboli discusses the investments being made through the Rapid Deployment Projects to preserve infrastructure, improve safety, and support continued economic growth in the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Michael Carrol, an Avoca native, was in the City of Pittston on Friday to hightlight Pittston’s four miles paving project through Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Rapid Deployment Projects.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Michael Carrol, an Avoca native, was in the City of Pittston on Friday to hightlight Pittston’s four miles paving project through Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Rapid Deployment Projects.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Michael Carrol, an Avoca native, was in the City of Pittston on Friday to hightlight Pittston’s four miles paving project through Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Rapid Deployment Projects.

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PITTSTON — Downtown Pittston is getting a long-awaited facelift, as Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration accelerates roadway improvements through a statewide Rapid Deployment Project initiative speeding up repair to deteriorating roads.

Work began earlier this past week to mill and repave approximately four miles of Main Street and Kennedy Boulevard through Pittston, a project that PennDOT officials said had been advanced by at least five years.

On Friday morning, Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll held a press conference on the corner of Market and Main streets in Pittston to discuss Shapiro’s Rapid Deployment Project and the paving project in the city.

“Every county, every community, every time,” said Carroll, who returned to his hometown area to announce the project alongside PennDOT District 4 Executive Jonathan A. Eboli, State Sen. Marty Flynn and State Rep. Jim Haddock.

Carroll said the Pittston City project is one of 79 Rapid Deployment Projects being advanced across Pennsylvania as part of a $775 million investment from the state’s Motor License Fund over two fiscal years.

The initiative includes $500 million for the 2026-27 fiscal year and another $275 million for 2027-28. The first phase is directing $250 million toward projects statewide, with additional work scheduled over the next 18 months.

“This is paving instead of just crack sealing and base repair,” Carroll said, emphasizing the administration’s decision to accelerate more substantial roadway improvements rather than rely on temporary fixes.

The last time the City of Pittston’s Main Street was paved was in 2008.

Eboli said the Rapid Deployment model allows PennDOT to move critical paving projects forward by shifting from patching deteriorated pavement to milling and applying new overlays.

“This treatment reduces long-term maintenance costs and improves the ride quality for all users,” Eboli said. “Approximately 9,000 vehicles travel the corridor daily.”

PennDOT Engineering District 4 expects more than $20 million in paving work this year through the Rapid Deployment Projects initiative with additional improvements planned.

Eboli said accelerating projects, such as Pittston’s Main St. improvements, frees maintenance crews to address other infrastructure needs throughout the region.

Flynn said the investment reflects a commitment to addressing deteriorating road conditions before they require more expensive repairs.

“Without the additional funding some roads would have received only temporary repairs, while others might have waited another five years for more substantial improvements,” he said.

The funding is expected to support more than 31 miles of roadway paving throughout Flynn’s Senatorial District, with approximately $50 million directed to PennDOT Dist. 4 across northeastern PA.

Haddock said Pittston’s Main Street project represents the kind of investment residents want to see from state government.

“Actions speak louder than words, and this road was needed,” Haddock said, describing the pavement conditions on Main Street, Pittston.

Haddock said he credited Carroll’s familiarity with NEPA and his understanding of local infrastructure needs for helping move projects forward by having a transportation secretary who knows the region.

“This makes conversations about local concerns more direct and productive. This is the crowning jewel to this city,” Haddock said, noting that the new pavement would help with economic development taking place downtown.

Haddock added that temporary traffic congestion caused by construction would be worthwhile for the long-term benefits to the community.

The City of Pittston project should be completed within a few weeks.

Beyond Pittston, the Shapiro administration has also committed Multimodal Transportation Funding (MTF) to nearby communities.

More than $500,000 was awarded for milling and repaving several streets in Dupont Borough, while more than $800,000 will help improve sidewalks, drainage, and pedestrian lighting along Main Street in Moosic.

Carroll said the state’s MTF has delivered nearly $200 million to local communities since Shapiro took office, supporting projects selected by local leaders to address their communities’ transportation needs.

The Secretary held a similar press conference in the City of Hazleton in the afternoon on Friday to discuss Hazleton Area School District receiving one of 54 MTF Grants of $47 million spread over PA.

The Hazleton Area School District’s $1 million project includes a new access road and bridge to improve safety and reduce travel times to the school’s North Academic Campus.

Travelers are encouraged to use the state’s website to be advised of road condition by going to www.511PA.com.

To check out planned and active construction projects near you, point your browser to www.pa.gov/DOTprojects.