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The Shapiro Administration has announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of Labor’s termination of federal funding awarded to states to strengthen unemployment compensation systems, prevent fraud, improve access to benefits, and ensure eligible workers receive benefits in a timely manner.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, challenges the federal Department of Labor’s decision to terminate unemployment insurance modernization grants created through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The complaint alleges that the federal government unlawfully ended grant agreements before the approved performance periods expired, interrupting work already underway in Pennsylvania and other states.

“Pennsylvanians deserve an unemployment compensation system that is secure, accessible, and responsive when they need it most,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “The Shapiro Administration is taking action to protect Pennsylvania’s ability to keep improving this essential system for workers, employers, and taxpayers.”

Congress created the unemployment insurance modernization grants through ARPA following the COVID-19 pandemic, when states across the country experienced historic demand for unemployment compensation and long-standing technology challenges became more urgent. The funding was intended to help states detect and prevent fraud, improve access, and ensure timely payment of benefits to eligible workers.

Pennsylvania was awarded federal funding to support work focused on program integrity, expert-backed system improvements, and improved access to unemployment compensation. Those grants supported L&I’s ongoing work to strengthen the security, reliability, and accessibility of Pennsylvania’s UC system, including efforts to prevent improper payments, improve identity verification, enhance system performance, and better serve workers and employers.

The federal Department of Labor reviewed and approved state project plans before awarding the grants and setting multi-year performance periods for states to complete the work. On May 22, 2025, the federal Department of Labor issued termination letters stating that the grants no longer aligned with the Department’s priorities for grant funding.

The complaint alleges that the terminations disrupted approved projects, left states with unspent balances under the original grant awards, and prevented states from completing modernization work designed to improve efficiency, strengthen fraud prevention, and enhance service for workers, employers, and unemployment compensation staff.

The lawsuit further alleges that the federal Department of Labor breached the terms of the grant agreements by terminating them before the agreed-upon performance periods ended. It also alleges that USDOL violated its duty of good faith and fair dealing by imposing new conditions after the agreements had been executed, relying on erroneous interpretations of federal law and regulations, and failing to provide states with formal notice and an opportunity to object before terminating the grants.

The coalition is seeking monetary damages and other relief available under law.

Argall, Walsh announce $60K for Freeland, White Haven

Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville, and Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Ross Township, announced Freeland and White Haven boroughs have each received $30,000 grants to help build on the region’s growing outdoor recreation opportunities and ongoing efforts to revitalize local communities.

“As we continue working to breathe new life into our local communities and build on the success of hiking and biking opportunities in the Jim Thorpe region, these grants will help Freeland and White Haven plan for improvements that connect residents and visitors with local businesses,” Argall said.

“I applaud borough officials for recognizing a need in their communities and applying for these grants,” Walsh said. “Having access to safe paths for walking and biking is important in every community.”

The WalkWorks program, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Health in partnership with the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, provides grants and planning assistance to communities working to make walking and biking safer and more accessible.

Bill to protect access to affordable medicine

U.S. Representatives Rob Bresnahan Jr., PA-08, Debbie Dingell, MI-06, Tracey Mann, KS-01, and Lois Frankel, FL-22, this week introduced the 340B Rebate Model Delay Act — bipartisan legislation to delay implementation of the federal government’s 340B rebate model — citing concerns that the new system could create significant financial and administrative risks for healthcare providers and patients.

“Patients and providers should not have to bear the risks of an untested change to a program that helps deliver affordable medicines to communities across the country,” Bresnahan said. “Congress needs more time to evaluate the potential financial and administrative consequences of the rebate model and ensure that any changes to 340B protect patients and the providers who serve them.

Under the rebate model, participating providers would pay the full price of certain prescription drugs upfront and receive the 340B discount later through rebates. This could create cash-flow pressures, increase administrative burdens, and make it more difficult for community health centers, hospitals, and other safety-net providers to maintain access to affordable medications.

The 340B Drug Pricing Program allows eligible healthcare providers serving under-served communities to purchase covered outpatient drugs at discounted prices and stretch limited resources to provide care.

AG joins coalition defending gambling laws

Attorney General Dave Sunday this week joined a bipartisan coalition in supporting New Jersey’s petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether prediction-market operator Kalshi can offer sports betting contracts without complying with state gambling laws.

The coalition is urging the Supreme Court to resolve growing conflict among federal appeals courts over whether states have the authority to regulate prediction markets that function like sports betting. Sports gambling is subjected to state gambling laws.

“Historically, the law has given states the purview to oversee gambling in their jurisdictions, and prediction markets should be subjected to that same oversight,” Sunday said. “We are asking the nation’s highest court to provide that same deference to the states. It is our position that sports-related prediction markets should be viewed under the law as sports betting.”

Kalshi operates a prediction market that allows users to buy and sell contracts based on the outcome of various events. The company began offering sports-related contracts in 2025.

In April, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit — which has jurisdiction over Pennsylvania — ruled that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has exclusive jurisdiction over Kalshi’s event contracts, limiting states’ ability to enforce their gambling laws against the company.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and for from the Sixth Circuit have reached a different conclusion in September, ruling that states may regulate prediction markets when the contracts function as gambling.

The conflicting decisions have created uncertainty for state regulators and raised questions about the ability of states to enforce their gambling laws against prediction-market operators.

The Office of Attorney General previously joined Ohio and 36 other attorneys general in an amicus brief before the Third Circuit and has participated in similar efforts before the Sixth and Ninth Circuits.

Joining Sunday are attorneys general from 39 states.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.