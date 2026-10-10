Over 700,000 meals delivered since 2011

Dinners for Kids, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary, has delivered over 700,000 meals to local families since 2011.

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Dinners for Kids, a local nonprofit dedicated to fighting childhood hunger, is celebrating 15 years of delivering nourishment, hope, and stability to children facing food insecurity across the region. To honor this milestone, the organization will host its 15th anniversary celebratory dinner, A Crystal Harvest: 15 Years of Nourishing Futures, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Friedman JCC in Kingston.

Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at GiveButter.com/2026AnnualDinner.

The Crystal Harvest Dinner offers the community a chance to come together, reflect on 15 years of transformative service, and raise vital funds to sustain meal deliveries for local children.

Mike Duffy, on-air personality and program director of 97.9X, will serve as emcee, and Zubeen Saeed, founder and COO of Building Blocks Learning Center will be the guest speaker.

A highlight of the evening will be a special 15th-anniversary presentation recognizing DFK’s founding volunteers, who will receive the inaugural Jim Haggerty Service Award for their foundational role and extraordinary commitment to the organization’s mission.

The event will also feature various raffles.

Since its founding in 2011, Dinners for Kids has operated under a core mission of “ensuring that no child in Luzerne County goes to bed hungry.” The organization delivers fresh, balanced, and nutritious dinners six nights a week, 52 weeks a year. Meals are carefully packed in microwavable containers and delivered directly to the homes of enrolled children.

“As we celebrate our 15th anniversary, we would like to sincerely thank our volunteers, without whose steadfast dedication this would not have been possible,” said David Tevet, founder & CEO, in a news release. “Our volunteers have contributed more than 62,000 hours preparing, packing, and delivering meals directly to children and families in need. While Dinners for Kids has grown since 2011, the need remains significant. Your support honors 15 years of impact while helping ensure local children continue to receive nutritious meals 52 weeks a year.”

Thanks to community sponsors, donors, and local partners, DFK has delivered more than 700,000 nutritious meals over the past 15 years.

To learn more or get involved, visit dinners4kids.org or contact the organization directly.