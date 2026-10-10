Garbage, recycling, yard waste collection postponed
Wilkes-Barre City Hall will be closed and there will be no garbage, recycling, or yard waste collection for residents in Downtown and South Wilkes-Barre 1 neighborhoods on Monday in observance of Columbus Day.
Garbage and paper and cardboard recycling collection for residents in Downtown and South Wilkes-Barre 1 neighborhoods is rescheduled for Tuesday.
Yard waste collection is postponed until Monday, Oct. 19.
All other collections remain unchanged.
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