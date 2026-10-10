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WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week co-sponsored H.R. 10705 — the Stop SIM Box Scams Act — legislation that would ban devices that help scammers disguise unwanted calls as local.

Known as SIM boxes, these devices hold hundreds of SIM cards and cycle through phone numbers, helping scammers reach Americans with phone numbers that seem local to their area.

The bill would prohibit the manufacture, import, sale, lease, or advertising of SIM boxes and outlaw anyone in the U.S. from owning or operating these devices.

In recent years, Meuser said SIM boxes have come under increasing scrutiny by federal regulators for facilitating scams. Large-scale “SIM farms” allow scammers to conduct these calls in large volumes, targeting millions of Americans with phone calls that appear to be coming from a local number.

Meuser said the Stop SIM Box Scams Act would help put a stop to SIM box scams and SIM farms by completely outlawing these devices in the United States. The bill also directs the Federal Communications Commission to coordinate with federal law enforcement to block imports of SIM boxes and investigate the scam syndicates operating them.

On July 22, Meuser said the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, which he chairs, released a report on financial scams facing the American public and provided recommendations to strengthen protections. The report found that in 2025 alone, Americans reported nearly $15.9 billion in losses to fraud and scams — and because most victims never come forward, the true cost is estimated at roughly $196 billion.

“Scammers are significantly more likely to seem legitimate when they are calling their victim with a local area code,” Meuser said. “As Chair of the Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, I’ve made fighting scams a priority by conducting an investigation into scams targeting American consumers, running public service announcements throughout our region with steps residents can take to reduce the risk of becoming a victim, and introducing legislation like the SCAM Act to put a stop to this practice. This legislation is another important step toward stopping scam calls and protecting Americans from the growing threat they pose.”

The Stop SIM Box Scams Act has been referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce for further consideration.

Sen. Pennycuick public hearing looks to protect youth from social media harm

At the request of Sen. Tracy Pennycuick (R-24), the Senate Majority Policy Committee will spotlight the growing concerns surrounding youth over-exposure to social media and the potential harms associated with excessive online engagement.

“As chair of the Senate Communications and Technology Committee, I am increasingly concerned about the potential dangers social media and inappropriate internet content pose to our youth, as well as the amount of time they spend online,” said Pennycuick. “Understanding what constitutes an appropriate amount of social media use is an important conversation.”

This hearing will feature students, parents, local government officials, law enforcement and advocacy organizations. Testifiers will discuss how social media contributes to teen depression and anxiety, cyberbullying trends, addictive platform design, data privacy risks for minors and the challenges parents and educators face in navigating a digital world.

“Sen. Pennycuick has consistently championed youth safety online,” said Sen. Dave Argall (R-29), who chairs the policy committee. “She has assembled a team of specialists to help us ensure young people grow up safe, supported and shielded from online dangers.”

The public is invited to attend the hearing, which will take place Thursday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m., at Pottsgrove Middle School, 1351 N. Hanover St., Pottstown. For those unable to attend in-person, the full event will be livestreamed on the Senate Majority Policy Committee website.

Sen. Brown: Bill establishing animal abuser registry passes Senate

Legislation establishing a statewide animal abuser registry to help prevent convicted abusers from obtaining more animals was approved by the Senate this week, according to Senate Animal Protection Caucus co-chair Sen. Rosemary Brown (R-40), who supported the measure.

Senate Bill 1311, known as Aimee’s Law, would require the Pennsylvania State Police to maintain a publicly accessible registry of individuals convicted of serious animal abuse offenses, similar to the Megan’s Law sex offender registry.

The registry would include a photograph and identifying information to ensure individuals can be accurately identified.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-49) and co-sponsored by Sen. Brown.

“We have a responsibility to take acts of animal cruelty seriously and ensure our laws provide appropriate tools to protect animals,” Brown said. “I have been made aware of terrible cases of animal cruelty throughout my district, and these offenses demand accountability.”

The legislation is named after a six-month-old husky found abandoned in a crate beneath a bridge in Erie during subzero temperatures. She was severely underweight, covered in filth and suffering from frostbite on all four paws. Despite the rescuers’ efforts to save her, Aimee did not survive.

Animal cruelty can also have broader implications for public safety. Research has identified a connection between animal abuse and violence against people, with studies indicating that individuals who abuse animals are five times more likely to commit violent crimes against humans than non-abusers.

Brown also recognized the animal shelters and rescue organizations working throughout the 40th Senatorial District, including Animal Welfare Society of Monroe and Camp Papillon.

“Our shelters and rescue organizations see the consequences of neglect and cruelty firsthand,” Brown said. “Their work is not easy, but every day they are protecting animals while providing appropriate care and helping them find safe and loving homes.”

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.