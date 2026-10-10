Butler Twp. Rec. Board event highlights breast cancer awareness

Berwick resident Kathlene Perry snaps a photo of her grandsons as they posed with a live parrot and transformer figures inside Freedom Park Saturday in Drums.

The Butler Township Recreation Board held their Pink Pumpkin Dash and Fall Festival inside Freedom Park in Drums Saturday. Funds from the dash benefit the PA Breast Cancer Coalition and two local families battling the disease. Over 1,000 attendees were expected to visit the festival, with proceeds going into future community events.

4 year-old Symphony Marsico of Mountain Top gets her faced painted by Kate Marhelko of The Magical Paintbrush during the Butler Township Recreation Board’s Fall Festival in Freedom Park Saturday.

Local groups, businesses and and community members handed out candy to children in costume during the trunk-or-treat held by the Butler Township Recreation Board in Drums. The event was part of the board’s fall festival.

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The Butler Township Recreation Board added some pink into their fall activities on Saturday, bringing together two events that both benefit the community.

The group started the day at 10 a.m. with a pink pumpkin dash, consisting of a 1.5-mile run and family fun walk, to raise funds for the PA Breast Cancer Coalition and bring awareness to the disease while reminding people to get regular screenings and mammograms.

Diane Eubanks, recreation board member, said this is the second cancer walk the board has organized.

“We wanted to celebrate community, celebrate anyone going through breast cancer. It is breast cancer awareness month,” she added.

Each participant received a medal after completing the dash, which featured the pink breast cancer ribbon, and were invited to stay for the fall festival which began at noon.

It was an important day for Eubanks, who is facing her own battle.

“Im going through breast cancer treatments right now. We also have another member on our recreation board who was also diagnosed with breast cancer this past year,” she said, noting that two of the seven board members are dealing with a diagnosis. “We just wanted to have everyone realize how many families are actually affected by this.”

In addition to benefitting the PA Breast Cancer Coalition, funds from the event will aid two local families currently undergoing treatment for the disease.

By noon, dozens of vendors and community members were ready for the fall festival. A larger scale celebration than years past, the event featured a trunk-or-treat, bounce houses, music, food and craft vendors, raffles and children’s activities.

Berwick resident Kathlene Perry brought her two grandsons to partake is the day’s fun.

“We come every year, I bring the boys when I have them,” Perry said. “We come out for all the goodies, the pictures, for the trunk-or-treat.”

As she snapped a photo of her grandchildren posing with a live parrot in front of transformer figures, Perry said she loved the idea of combining the fall festival with a cancer benefit.

“I think it’s fantastic. The more awareness we can get out there, the better,” she continued.

As children gathered treats, and families shopped everything from handmade jewelry to candies, board members Deb Kishel and Ed Kimmel walked around the event to make sure everything was in place.

The duo said they expected about 1,000 people to attend throughout the day with proceeds from the festival going back into future Butler Twp. recreation board events.

“What we make from these festivals goes back into the community for us to have another event,” Kishel said, adding the a Christmas tree lighting and event will be coming up in the winter. “We just put back into the community what we can.”

Kishel, who is also undergoing breast cancer treatment, said the event means everything to her.

“Diane and I were both diagnosed around the same time and we’re both board members, so I’ve been through it and it means a lot to me letting everyone know that one in eight women get breast cancer,” she said. We really want to put the word out there and we care about everybody in our community, and we want to help any way we can.”

Kishel said seeing the community turn out to support the event made her emotional.

“It made me feel really good, it made me smile,” she said. “Your never alone — and you find that out.”