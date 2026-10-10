3rd annual Home Run Derby honors Kirby Park legend

In this July 1929 file photo, New York Yankees’ Babe Ruth stands in the dugout during the baseball team’s game at Cleveland. Nine years earlier, Ruth broke his season record of 29 home runs, ending the season with 54.

Mayor George Brown presents a proclamation and Key to the City to Tom Stevens, grandson of Babe Ruth.

The new Babe Ruth marker in Kirby Park that commemorates the legendary 650-foot home run Babe Ruth hit in Artillery park in 1926.

Wilkes-Barre City won the City vs. County Babe Ruth Trophy Game for the third straight year. City Mayor George Brown holds the trophy while chatting with County Manager Romilda Crocomo.

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A crowd came out Saturday to honor the legend of Babe Ruth’s mammoth home run of 1926, and they learned a lot more about the man behind the pinstripes and powerful swing.

The legend goes that on Oct. 12, 1926, George Herman “Babe” Ruth — the immortal “Sultan of Swat” — hit the longest home run ever recorded out of Artillery Park and into the adjacent Kirby Park.

The story goes that “The Babe,” while participating in a barnstorming game, and according to newspaper accounts and baseball historians, the ball travelled an estimated 650 feet, making it the longest measured home run in baseball history.

According to Major League Baseball statistics, he played 2,503 games over 22 seasons for the Yankees, Red Sox and Braves. He had a .342 batting average, 2,873 hits, 714 home runs, 2,214 RBI and 2,174 runs scored. He won seven World Series and he was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Feb. 2, 1936, as one of its inaugural “First Five” members.

To celebrate this iconic moment in local sports history, Visit Luzerne County and the City of Wilkes-Barre held the third annual Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby. The event was held on the main softball field at Kirby Park, near where Babe Ruth’s home run landed 100 years ago.

Proceeds benefit the Geisinger Children’s Miracle Network/Janet Weiss Children’s Hospital. When Ruth was in Wilkes-Barre in 1926, he took time to visit children in a local hospital.

Tom Stevens, grandson of Babe Ruth, was a special guest at Saturday’s event. Stevens offered some insight into Babe Ruth that most people were not aware of, considering his popularity as a baseball legend.

Stevens, who never met his grandfather, said he learned about him from his mother, Julia Ruth Stevens. He said Ruth loved spending time with his family and he especially enjoyed holidays, decorating for Christmas and carving turkeys.

“Babe was also superstitious, like many athletes,” Stevens said. “He would always be sure to touch second base on his way to the dugout. He was a wonderful dancer — he could waltz and do the foxtrot. He enjoyed bowling and hockey. He was a fan of the ‘Lone Ranger’ and ‘Green Hornet,’ and he was very punctual.”

Stevens said Ruth regretted that he only had a sixth grade education and he often felt embarrassed by that, but he kept learning throughout his life.

“He was always fun to be around,” Stevens said he learned from his mother’s stories. “He was a barrel of monkeys and a brass band rolled into one. And he loved kids and he would visit children in hospitals and orphanages to cheer them up.”

Stevens said Ruth was more than a baseball player.

“He was a humanitarian — Babe was involved with more than 50 charities,” Stevens said.

In 1926, Ruth was in the prime of his career and he was the centerpiece of the Yankees’ legendary “Murderers’ Row.” He was arguably the most famous athlete in America.

Just a few days prior to his visit to Wilkes-Barre, Ruth had played in the World Series, where he hit three home runs in one game. And according to baseball historians, the home run that he hit in Wilkes-Barre was the only time in his career that he requested that a ball be measured.

Plenty of festivities

The third City vs. County Babe Ruth Trophy Game was played and the City won for the third straight year.

The Home Run Derby was held, with Rose Morgans winning the women’s title and the Sultan of Swat (longest HR) and Bambino awards (most HR) as well.

Brian Hontz won the men’s title, and the Sultan of Swat and Bambino awards.

Alan K. Stout, executive director at Visit Luzerne County, hosted the event.

Opening ceremonies featured Little League and Challenger Baseball marchers from Artillery Park to Kirby Park.

Remarks were offered by Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown — both presented proclamations and a key to the city — Samantha Hinkle for Geisinger Children’s Miracle Network, and Jim Martin from the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame.

New marker visited

Stout displayed the new historical marker pinpointing the spot where the legendary 650-ft. home run landed that “The Bambino” hit in Wilkes-Barre was unveiled on Thursday to Stevens and his wife.

The marker — which stands near the main, lighted softball field in Kirby Park — was erected by Visit Luzerne County, the City of Wilkes-Barre, The Luzerne Foundation, and the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame.

The new historical marker serves as a compliment to the nearby Babe Ruth kiosk, which was erected in 2012.

Former Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Thomas spearheaded the campaign to place the kiosk at the site. The three-sided kiosk cost $3,600.

“It’s great to see this event to bring attention to Babe Ruth and his legendary home run,” Thomas said. “I commend all who have taken the lead on making this an annual event and celebration.”

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.