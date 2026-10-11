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In his bid for a third term to represent the 119th House District, Republican Rep. Alec Ryncavage will face off against Democrat challenger and longtime school director Lauren McCurdy on Nov. 3.

Ryncavage, 25, of Hanover Township, was first elected in 2022 and re-elected in 2024.

McCurdy, of Wright Township, is president of the Crestwood School Board. Her term ends in 2027.

The 119th District includes the City of Nanticoke; the boroughs of Ashley, Edwardsville, Larksville, Plymouth, Sugar Notch, and Warrior Run; and the townships of Fairview, Hanover, Newport, Plymouth, Rice, and Wright.

Ahead of the Nov. 3 election, The Times Leader asked the candidates what they feel are the top 5 defining issues in the 2026 campaign.

RYNCAVAGE

• Economy & energy: “Energy costs are built into nearly everything we pay for, from running our homes to producing and shipping goods. Pennsylvania exports more electricity than any other state, and families here are paying the price. Throughout my service on Plymouth Borough Council and in Harrisburg, I’ve been mindful of how every tax and spending decision affects taxpayers, never voting to increase their taxes. I voted to eliminate the Gross Receipts Tax on electricity bills and passed legislation holding utility companies accountable in two consecutive sessions despite serving in the minority. Lower energy costs mean lower costs throughout our economy. I will continue working to make Pennsylvania’s energy advantage benefit Pennsylvania families.”

• Law and order/first responders: “First responders and nurses know what it takes to serve our communities, which is why my campaign is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police WV Lodge #36, Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, and Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals. After nearly three years of work, I helped Edwardsville and Larksville accomplish what others had tried before, creating the West Side Regional Police Department, increasing police presence and ending decades of competition for officers and equipment. I’ve gone beyond traditional casino gaming grants to secure funding for public safety projects our municipalities cannot afford alone, including $716,000 toward Wright Township’s new fire apparatus, and many similar projects across the district.”

• Data centers: “As a former Plymouth Borough Councilman and member of the House Local Government and Consumer Protection Committees, I understand the challenges data centers present to local governments. I voted for a moratorium on data center development, to eliminate the sales tax exemption on data center equipment, and to require water and electricity usage reporting. I’m also helping Newport Township residents understand their legal options to challenge an April zoning change that ultimately led to 15 data center permits. I cannot undo the Newport Twp commissioners’ vote from Harrisburg, but I can use every resource available to my office to ensure residents understand their rights while I continue working at the state level to protect our communities and utility ratepayers. I have no tolerance for projects that strain our grid or drive utility bills higher.”

• Cutting through partisan gridlock: “I’ve never believed this job was about titles or soundbites. With today’s political climate, our communities deserve steady, experienced representation that puts governing ahead of politics. Despite serving in the minority, I’ve helped deliver over $30 million in grants for our communities by working across party lines and directly with local officials. That’s how I’ve been effective in Harrisburg: showing up, understanding the problem and working with anyone willing to get a result. I’m focused on the job, not the politics.”

• Experience and a proven report card: “Raised in a paycheck-to-paycheck home, I became a homeowner, business owner, Borough Councilman, and State Representative. I work directly with my municipalities on larger projects that move NEPA forward, delivering bridge replacements, road improvements, public safety equipment, parks, and infrastructure. But some of our most important work never makes headlines. When residents don’t know where else to turn, my office helps them navigate problems across every level of government. We have the state’s 8th busiest district office while maintaining a hometown approach to constituent service. I regularly host community events and town halls and send newsletter updates so residents can stay informed and participate. My constituents know me personally, and that personal representation will continue.”

MCCURDY

• Data centers: “I will work to stop data center construction for a year and make sure existing data centers pay for their own electricity without raising our energy costs.”

• Utility costs: “I will work to stop utility companies from jacking up our bills and make sure they pay their fair share of taxes.”

• Helping working families: “I will work to bring down the cost of groceries and household essentials by banning AI price manipulation and cracking down on price-gouging corporations.”

• Public school funding: “I will fight to lower property taxes by fully funding public schools so communities don’t have to raise taxes to fill the gap.”

• Increasing the minimum wage: “I will help working families by raising the minimum wage in Pennsylvania for the first time in seventeen years to $15/hour.”