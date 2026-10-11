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On Nov. 3, incumbent Rep. Jamie Walsh and Democrat challenger Jeremy Benscoter will vie for a seat in the the 117th Legislative House District.

Walsh, of Ross Township, was first elected unopposed in the 2024 general election. He defeated then-incumbent Republican Mike Cabell in the May primary by four votes.

Before serving in the house, Walsh worked in sales. In 2021, he co-founded and then became president of the Citizens Advisory of Pennsylvania.

His opponent, Benscoter, who resides in Hunlock Creek, works in tech and has a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Bloomsburg University. He serves as director of information technology overseeing a small, privately owned company in Pittsburgh.

The 117th District covers the following municipalities: Townships of Black Creek, Butler, Conyngham, Dennison, Dorrance, Fairmount, Foster, Hollenback, Hunlock, Huntington, Lake, Lehman, Nescopeck, Ross, Salem, Slocum, Sugarloaf, and Union, and boroughs of Conyngham, Dallas, Freeland, Harveys Lake, Jeddo, Nescopeck, New Columbus, Nuangola, Penn Lake Park, Shickshinny, and White Haven.

Ahead of the general election on Nov. 3, The Times Leader asked both candidates to define the issues they feel are most important to voters in the 2026 campaign.

Jamie Walsh

“Voters in Pennsylvania are increasingly focused on economic pressures, community preservation and the fiscal direction of the Commonwealth.”

• Affordability “and the rising cost of living is on the rise and everyday expenses are stretching household budgets to their breaking point. In Harrisburg we need to focus on limiting bloated bureaucratic agencies and reigning in wasteful government overspending. We cannot continue to approve budgets that spend billions more than revenue that will eventually lead to tax increases. We also need to address the gas tax in Pennsylvania. Our gas tax is 57.6 cents per gallon and we are one of the highest in the country.

All goods that we purchase on a daily basis rely on companies to deliver those goods and by lowering the gas tax it would have an immediate impact on family budgets and at the gas pump.”

• Data Centers: “The rapid proliferation of data centers has triggered intense local backlash. I have prime sponsored and co-sponsored several pieces of legislation by listening to my constituents and addressing their concerns.

Lawmakers are actively pushing to establish guardrails, however I believe we need a moratorium on new data center development until local municipalities have ample time to adopt their own zoning ordinances to protect the people that live in these communities.

There are plenty of bills in Harrisburg to regulate data centers that will protect Pennsylvania’s natural beauty and environment but a moratorium would give everyone more time to fully understand the impact and get feedback from each community.”

• Property Taxes “are threatening to price people, especially those on a fixed income, out of their homes, and this is why I have co-sponsored HB 1649. HB 1649 is a framework in place that would eliminate school property taxes and, for once, families would not have to fear losing their homes from unpaid school property taxes.

Energy costs need to be addressed in Pennsylvania, and that is why I have co-sponsored HB 2372 called the Ratepayer Protection Act. The Ratepayer Protection Act would have an immediate impact in lowering utility bills across the commonwealth. It would eliminate ratepayers from having to pay for infrastructure to feed hyper-scale data centers. It would also require hyper-scale data centers to bring their own energy rather than drawing from the existing grid supply.

I believe that the people of Pennsylvania want government accountability and transparency, which is the primary reason that I decided to run for State Representative in the 117th legislative district. It has been an honor to represent the constituents in the 117th District as we approach the end of my first term.”

Jeremy Benscoter

• Data Centers: “People are scared of what is happening in our communities, and much of that fear comes from a lack of control. They don’t feel like Harrisburg has supported them and are angry that their communities have to rush to meet the onslaught of data center applications without any time to prepare and without any way to say no because of an interpretation of the Municipal Planning Code (MPC).

I have spent my entire career in tech, the majority of it developing web application, but in my current role I wear many hats. I have been attending as many data center meetings as I can inside and outside the 117th district so I can help spread my knowledge and learn what is happening around us. This development extends beyond our local communities and so we must take extra steps to educate as far and wide as we can, not just in the 117th. There are global implications to this development that I have spoken about numerous times.

While politicians are touting what they have done to help communities with the data center push, none of their actions have pumped the brakes on actual development. Data center moratoriums on applications are performative because they do nothing to protect the communities that already have applications in place. It will help some communities, but not the ones who are already fighting. A 3-year moratorium on data center development would give us the time to learn and educate while also giving communities the support they need. SB1359 (3-year moratorium) is currently sitting in committee and the house has not introduced a companion bill to it yet which is a shame. I would have introduced a bill months ago, because every day counts and at this point if a bill gets introduced, by the time it gets passed it will likely be too late for many communities. I wouldn’t be surprised if one gets introduced soon though given that it is election season.

I am currently looking into what needs to change in the MPC to allow townships to say no to large scale development and will take steps to make sure they have more control in the future.

I will also vote in favor of a 3-year moratorium, and if a bill isn’t introduced, I will introduce it quickly.”

• Affordability: “People are being buried by rising costs in their everyday lives. Food, gas, medical, etc. Two areas that I would focus on when elected are property taxes and utilities.

A person’s home should not be seen an an asset in the eyes of the government. While it provides equity, a home is so much more than that, especially here in PA. Homes are not only safety and security, they are oftentimes a link to our family’s past. No one should risk losing their home through an inability to pay taxes that rise each year.

I want to expand the Homestead Exemption and create alternative tax revenue sources to ease the burden of property tax for your primary place of residence. This would not lower taxes of business owners or people who own more than one home. The new tax revenue sources would be taxing skill games and legalizing marijuana.

Utilities greatly affect affordability too. The PUC needs to be pressured to do more to address the rising costs of utilities. Since the PUC is the regulatory body, we need to have more consumer oversight to ensure that the interests of individuals and not businesses are the thing being considered. Utility companies post record profits year after year and regardless of community outcry, the power and gas companies raise our rates, and it is hurting the elderly and those with medical problems most. Electricity is not a luxury, it is a need, and people should not have their lives put at risk because they can’t afford it.”

• Money in Politics: “Campaign financing has gone off the rails. Right now, politicians are spending ludicrous amounts of money. During the primary season this year $3.4 million was spent between two Luzerne country primaries in the 117th house district and the 20th senatorial district. I am disgusted that so much money is spent advertising candidates. It is wasteful, and it gives the people with the most money the ability to control the narrative, and make it so smaller candidates have little to no chance to win, even if they have better ideas. My campaign intentionally avoids looking for big dollar donations because I think it can be done better, and I want to lead by example. Whether or not it pays off in the end, I will be proud of what we have done.

I would support HB266 (placing limits on individual and PAC contributions), but I do not think it goes far enough. It still gives too much control to wealthy parties and invites corruption and wasteful spending. HB497 prevents corporations that are primarily foreign owned from making contributions to a campaign, but I believe this needs to be extended to any corporation. I want to put strict limits on campaign contributions and campaign spending. If we level the playing field in PA we will get the best candidates for the job because money won’t be the obstacle.”

• Personal Privacy and Freedom: “America is heralded as a land of individual freedoms, but I see those freedoms slipping away. One of the most tangible ways I see this happening is through mass surveillance and an evolution of what privacy means. Privacy, even 20 years ago, meant something very different from today. Wherever we go our data is being collected. Cell phones pinging towers and using IP addresses to track where we are and who we are with and what we might like to buy. Our cars have tracking devices in them that can be turned on without our consent. Car manufacturers have been caught saving conversations from inside the car. Companies are using “driver safety” to surveil our actions. Our vacuums are saving the layouts of our homes, our TVs are tracking what we watch, recording our conversations and selling that data to the highest bidder. Now, systems like Flock are being deployed that are capable of tracking our movements around the world.

This is an issue that needs to be addressed. Private companies use every means possible to harvest and sell our data. They should not hold so much information on people without the them opting into it.

I want to put restrictions on how our data is collected, how long companies can keep the data, and give the people of PA the right to request all of their data be deleted, and require companies to comply within 30 days. This is already being done in many other states, but we need to get it passed here in PA.”

• Education: “Education funding is broken in Pennsylvania. By tying a school’s income to the property taxes in the district, we create areas of wealth with well funded education and areas of need with poorly funded education. This means access gaps, pay disparity across districts, and a tension between taxpayers and educators.

Getting a good education is so important, and the fact that the state keeps failing to fund schools in rural communities is a problem. It’s not that the teachers we have aren’t good, it’s that they aren’t given the tools and resources they need to do their jobs. Education is so much more than reading books and taking tests. We need to encourage and fund more programs to give our students a diverse education so they have a variety of skills and the opportunity to find something that interests them.

I was invited to go to Roborally 2026 this year and got to see what the students were doing with robotics there. I think getting more funding to programs like that so schools can give students a unique experience is important. The students in that program were so proud of what they had accomplished and I was blown away by what I saw there.

My plan is to develop new programs that will get the funding to schools who need it desperately. I want to tax skill games and legalize marijuana to generate new tax revenue that can be used to lower property taxes and help fund our schools.”