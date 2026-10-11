Misericordia University hosts David A. Evans Jr. Color Run

Participants also had the chance to enter a raffle to win one of many baskets provided by campus organizations and local merchants.

Supportive messages in front of the registration area at the Henry Science Center at Misericordia University.

Misericordia University Counselors Carrey Mudlock and Madison Hubler of the counselor and psychological services department on Sunday.

Dr. Dawn Evans, with her granddaughter Ava Serpico, addresses the registrants at the David A Evans Jr. Memorial Color Run

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Misericordia University on Sunday hosted the David A. Evans Jr. Memorial Color Run.

Held annually each autumn, the event raises money for the David A. Evans Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

David Evans Jr. died by suicide on April 11, 2014, at the age of 16. He was a student at Holy Redeemer High School. He was the son of Dr. Dawn Evans, an associate professor with Misericordia University’s occupational therapy department, and her husband David Evans,

“David grew up playing football and playing guitar. He was a quiet kid but funny,” Dr. Evans said about her son.

Dr. Evans has since made it her mission to honor her son’s memory by holding the color run each year. The event cost $25 to pre-register and $30 for day-of registration. Participants attending the event also have the opportunity to enter into basket raffles for one of more than 40 baskets provided by Misericordia University’s campus groups and local merchants. All proceeds go toward the David A. Evans Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

As a professor at the university for 33 years, Dr. Evans and her family have had a longtime connection to Misericordia, with her children participating in many of the events for which Dr. Evans volunteered.

As the club advisor for the Misericordia Student Occupational Association, or MSOTA, she facilitated that connection after David’s death after a colleague, Darcy Brodmerkel, suggested creating a scholarship in his name. The inaugural scholarship recipients were students who would have graduated with David.

The David A. Evans Jr. Memorial Scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors of Holy Redeemer High School who enroll at Misericordia University, regardless of which major they choose.

“Pretty much every kid who applies for the scholarship gets it,” Dr. Evans said. “That’s why we have given out so much money.”

She estimated that more than $30,000 in scholarships have been awarded so far, with each recipient awarded $1,000. “I wish it was more,” she said. “But it helps pay for books, gas money, or little things that you don’t think about when it comes to attending college.”

In addition to scholarship money, the event also raises awareness about suicide prevention. Harm reduction organizations like the America Foundation for Suicide Prevention, New Bridge Counseling of Kingston, and Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services were on hand to offer information, resources, and support to attendees.

The university’s counseling and psychological services department also was on hand on Sunday as a resource.

“Suicide is a leading cause of death in young people,” said Madison Hubler, a counselor at Misericordia. “It’s important for us to spread awareness about that because there is still such a bias and stigma about mental illness. We’re here to get rid of that stigma while offering support to students.”

Dr. Evans’s own role is teaching psychology courses within the occupational therapy department.

“I get to talk about suicide prevention and awareness in general,” she said. “People are so afraid to talk about it, but it’s important to talk about.”

Despite Sunday’s rain and chilly weather, the event still drew about 85 registrants. Those registrants included student members of MSOTA, cross country team members, Misericordia University faculty and staff members and people from the community.

Above all, Dr. Evans said she is grateful not only to Misericordia University for supporting the event, but also to Holy Redeemer High School for how they supported her family after David’s death.

“From the moment David passed away, Holy Redeemer has done wonderful things for us.” she said. “Between Holy Redeemer, St. Nick’s, and Misericordia, they’ve all helped us in keeping David’s name alive.”