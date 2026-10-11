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Somewhere buried on the grounds of today’s Luzerne County Correctional Facility is a small fortune.

A metal box placed in the cornerstone of the original jail when construction began in September 1868 contained several 1868 silver dollar coins.

Depending on the condition and mint circulation markings, those coins can be valued today from $1,000 to $70,000, according to the great collections coin auctions website.

“On Sept. 9, 1868, the cornerstone of the Luzerne County Jail was laid in the presence of a large concourse of people. At the request of the county commissioners it was laid with Masonic ceremonies, which were performed by Lodge No. 61, Free and Accepted Ancient York Masons, with assistance from Masonic Loges from Waverly and Kingston,” the Wilkes-Barre Semi-Weekly Record newspaper reported on Sept. 12, 1868.

Before the placing of the cornerstone, considered the first stone of a building’s foundation, a procession was held from the county’s jail, which was a two-story building built in 1802 on East Market Street, Wilkes-Barre, to Public Square and North Main Street, to today’s Water Street where the facility is called today the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

“On arriving at the site, the cornerstone was surrounded by the various lodges and the ceremonies began with Masonic Marshal Bro. E. H. Chase yelling, Silence, Silence, Silence,” the Semi-Weekly Record reported.

A Masonic prayer was read by the Rev. Thomas P. Hunt prior to a metal box being placed in the cornerstone.

Inside the metal box, along with the 1868 silver dollar coins, were a Holy Bible, copies of the New York Herald and Philadelphia Age newspapers, a Masonic prayer card, drawings of the new jail by architects William E. Fisher Jr. and John McArthur Jr, a book containing autographs of the two county judges at the time and county officials, a copy of the 1868 Masonic State Registrar, and a copy of the 1868 Luzerne County Masonic registrar.

County President Judge John N. Conyngham delivered an address as the cornerstone was placed.

The Times Leader Evening News published a story on Sept. 10, 1932, that reported the number of prisoners who had been incarcerated at the jail since its opening in 1870. In his address given on Sept. 9, 1868, Judge Conyngham said Luzerne County once consumed the territories that are now Lackawanna, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties, and most of Bradford County, that had a population up to 160,000.

Prior to the jail opening in 1870, a grand jury inspected the facility.

“We have examined the situation of the cells in reference to sunlight, and find that the sun will shine upon one side of the cells until about 11 o’clock in the morning, on the end from sunrise until 2 o’clock in the afternoon, and upon the other side from about 11 o’clock in the morning until sunset,” according to the grand jury’s report published in the Evening News on Sept. 10, 1932.

The report further listed the jail’s heating, ventilation, and ample cell space in their report, which recommended adding two ventilation fans.

Whether or not those 1868 silver dollar coins remain in the cornerstone is unknown.