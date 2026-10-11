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The Shapiro Administration has launched new tools through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) designed to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to figure out what permits they may need for a project and find funding to support environmental improvements.

The new Permit Navigator helps individuals, businesses, and organizations identify potential DEP permits based on the location and activities associated with a project.

The new Funding Concierge connects people directly with DEP staff who can help identify funding opportunities that may fit their project.

The new tools are part of the Shapiro Administration’s broader effort to make Commonwealth services more user-friendly and accessible, and to make state government move at the speed of business. Through a “no wrong door” approach to government services, the Administration is making it easier for Pennsylvanians, businesses, and organizations to find the information, services, and support they need — even if they don’t know where to start.

“Government should be easier to navigate, and Pennsylvanians should be able to get the information they need without having to figure out where to start,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “These new tools make it easier to understand what permits may be needed and to connect directly with DEP staff who can help identify available funding. We’re continuing to use technology and customer service tools to make DEP more accessible, responsive, and efficient.”

DEP is modernizing permitting through new technology and more efficient processes to help businesses move projects forward while protecting the Commonwealth’s air, water, and environment. The Shapiro Administration launched SPEED to accelerate permit reviews, PAyback to provide refunds when reviews are overdue, and a Permit Tracker to let applicants and residents monitor permit progress.

Culver had 3 bills advance from committee

Three bills sponsored by Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-27) to protect care-dependent residents, support charitable organizations and strengthen patient safety advanced from legislative committees today.

“These bills address important needs in our communities, including protecting people who depend on others for care and helping local nonprofits focus their resources on serving residents,” Culver said. “I appreciate my colleagues’ support and Sen. Nick Pisciottano’s partnership on our charitable reporting and medical imaging legislation.”

• Senate Bill 1183 — jointly sponsored with Sen. Nick Pisciottano (D-45), advanced from the House State Government Committee. It would raise the annual contribution threshold requiring charitable organizations to obtain an independent audit from $750,000 to $1 million and update other financial reporting thresholds, reducing costs for smaller organizations while maintaining oversight.

• Senate Bill 1334 — also jointly sponsored with Pisciottano, advanced from the House Professional Licensure Committee. It would establish statewide licensing, education and training standards for medical imaging professionals, radiation therapists and radiologist assistants under the State Board of Medicine.

• The Senate Judiciary Committee also advanced Senate Bill 1415, which builds on Culver’s Alice’s Law initiative alongside Senate Bill 807, previously approved by the Senate Aging and Youth Committee. Senate Bill 1415 would strengthen protections for care-dependent Pennsylvanians by increasing penalties for certain abuse, neglect and institutional sexual assault offenses.

Senate Bill 1415 advances to the full Senate for consideration. Senate Bills 1183 and 1334 previously passed the Senate and now advance for consideration by the full House of Representatives.

Senate passes school bus driver safety bill

Legislation sponsored by Sen. Tracy Pennycuick (R-24) to increase penalties for school bus drivers who get behind the wheel to transport children while under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or a dangerous combination of both passed the Senate today by a vote of 45-5.

“Approximately 1.5 million children are transported on school buses every day in Pennsylvania, and parents and guardians must have confidence that their children are in capable hands,” Pennycuick said. “In the past, the General Assembly has acted to protect children from dangerous motorists when loading and unloading the school bus. Now, we must take action to discourage outrageous and potentially deadly behavior by school bus drivers.”

Senate Bill 1262 will create a new sentencing enhancement with the goal of deterring such irresponsible action. Pennycuick urged the state House of Representatives to vote on the bill and send it to the governor as soon as possible.

In the 24th legislative district, 54 school children were transported by a school bus driver who, according to the criminal investigation, tested positive for marijuana with a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.331%, even though state law sets a strict 0.02% threshold for school bus drivers and 0.08% for non-commercial drivers.

The school bus driver faces numerous felony charges of Driving Under the Influence, child endangerment, and reckless endangerment.

Committee approves ‘Treat, No Transport’

Legislation to assist EMS agencies by ensuring proper Medicaid reimbursement for calls in which treatment is provided but the patient is not transported to a hospital was approved by the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, according to bill sponsors Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33), Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50) and Sen. Lisa Baker (R-20).

Senate Bill 1147 would implement a set Medicaid reimbursement rate for treat, no transport calls, bringing financial clarity and predictability to EMS agencies. Current law requires reimbursement based on “reasonable costs,” resulting in varied payment amounts which are frequently less than the average cost for the service.

“EMS professionals put their safety on the line to care for us during the worst moments of our lives, yet their agencies are facing increasingly serious financial challenges,” Mastriano said. “This bill is a commonsense step to strengthen public safety and sends a clear message that we support our first responders.”

“Our EMS providers are always a phone call away when we need them in our most difficult times,” said Brooks.

“As we consider ways to strengthen EMS, ‘Treat, No Transport’ accomplishes the important goal of maintaining availability of the on-call ambulance,” Baker said. “By spending time in their town with a patient needing medical attention for a non-life-threatening injury or condition, a faster response time is more likely when the next 911 call arrives.”

The bill now advances to the full Senate for further consideration.

$11M in federal funding announced

U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio (PA-17) and U.S. Rep. Summer Lee (PA-12) this week announced $11,023,181 in federal funding to upgrade thousands of feet of lighting and pavement on Runway 10L/28R at the Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), further modernizing Western Pennsylvanians’ go-to airport.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awards this money through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The multi-phase funding will help extend the service life of the runway, minimize Foreign Object Debris (FOD), improve aircrafts’ ride quality, and make the airfield safer at Pittsburgh International Airport.

“We in Western Pennsylvanians should be able to rely on the safety and reliability of our infrastructure,” Deluzio said. “That’s why I am excited to announce another round of federal funding that will help make the Pittsburgh Airport one of the safest and most modern airports in the world.”

“Airports across the country are part of national critical infrastructure and federal support is key in helping to keep the national airspace moving,” said Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.