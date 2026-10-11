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WEST NANTICOKE — The name says it all — Stookey’s Famous Bar-B-Que.

“One hundred years speaks for itself,” owner Ralph Frank said this week. “I’ve been involved since birth.”

Ralph and his wife Marcia announced on Friday that barring a sale, the 100-year-old business will close on Dec. 31.

Close? Stookey’s? Wait — what?

Back in the day, the reaction would be, “That ain’t right.”

This can’t happen — it just can’t.

Stookey’s has been up for sale for a few years, with no buyer found.

“We are the last generation to run our family restaurant, and we’re well past retirement age.”

Ralph, 77, is the grandson of the founders of Stookey’s — Ralph and Margaret Stookey. He said he and Marcia had hoped to sell the business so their family tradition could continue.

“And we still have hope, but if not, we will close on Dec. 31,” Ralph said.

Somebody please buy Stookey’s and keep it open. The world is a far better place with Stookey’s open on Route 11.

We can’t keep losing these iconic places. The Stookey’s family deserves far better after devoting 100 years to the business.

Growing up in Plymouth, we had many places to satisfy our hunger pangs. Mergo’s for hot dogs, Joe’s Pizza, Golden Quality, Raub’s Restaurant, Octagon Bar, Red’s Subs, and, of course, Stookey’s Famous Bar-B-Que, just to name a few.

Mergo’s is long gone. Joe’s Pizza became Grotto Pizza, but no longer has a shop in Plymouth. Golden Quality is a laundromat. Red’s Subs, Raub’s, and Octagon Bar are still around — as is Stookey’s — until Dec. 31 at least.

Ralph said it’s time to kick back and enjoy life. Included in the sale are Stookey’s recipes — and that is a good thing.

“We have recipes that go back 100 years,” Ralph said. “We’re not a glitzy, advertising company. We’re here because people like the product.”

“Like” is an understatement — we love Stookey’s. Everything there is delicious.

The top seller on the menu?

Ralph said it’s the pork barbecue, naturally. But that’s not the only mouth-watering delicacy on the list of big sellers.

“Our pork barbecue is pretty unique,” Ralph said. “But over the years, we’ve added beef, turkey, ham, traditional ribs and chicken.”

So many times back in the old neighborhood, somebody would yell from their front porch: “Who wants Stookey’s?” We all would answer, “I do.”

There is nothing better than a Stookey’s barbecue with relish and a chocolate milk.

So I remain hopeful that someone will purchase Stookey’s and adhere to those recipes and continue the 100-year tradition of serving up quality sandwiches.

We really aren’t ready to live in a world without Stookey’s, are we?

Ralph said the time has come to retire and sell the business.

“I’m the end of the line in the family,” Ralph said.

Those of us who grew up in small towns know the value of iconic businesses like Stookey’s. In Plymouth, there were businesses like Joe’s Pizza, the start-up of the Grotto Pizza empire and Mitchell Plessett’s Men’s Store, Oscar Hacker’s Market, C. Matus’ newsstand and pool hall, Al Wasley’s Jewelry Store, Home Furniture, Shawnee TV, Golden Quality Ice Cream, Rea & Derick Drug Store, Red’s Subs, Ben Franklin 5 & 10, Fainberg’s Furniture, Brodmarkle’s Store, Dwyer’s Lunch, Weil’s Women’s Wear, Zagorsky’s Bar, Clem Rogers’ American Motors, Jimeal’s, Plymouth Poultry, Smolock’s Store, Bill Goldstein’s Hardware, Mergo’s Hot Dogs, Kuni’s Bar, Octagon Bar Pizza, Master Market, Shawnee Theater and many more.

It’s times like this when we are hit with the prospect of Stookey’s closing that memories of each of all those other businesses will again go through my head — taking me back to the days of a busy downtown that had plenty to offer and plenty of businesses to patronize.

Plymouth was a hometown with good people, neighborhood schools, plenty of churches, school spirit, red and black school colors, “Shawnee Against the World,” cool cars with engines revving, parking meters to lean on, Friday night football, Saturday night fun, quiet Sundays, neighborhoods with unlocked doors and friendly faces.

All in a town where everybody knew your name — and you knew their names as well.

It was school spirit and hometown pride all rolled into one. It’s what keeps me anxiously awaiting the next person I know from back then, but lost touch with over the decades.

It’s where I learned most everything I needed to know to navigate life’s journey. It’s where I made my first friends, where I heard the crowd cheer for the first time — where I learned the values of family, friendship, loyalty and faith.

Plymouth is where I grew up and learned about life. Where I learned about success and failure — about love and heartbreak, about the difference between right and wrong, about trust and doubt, about how it takes a village to raise a child.

Many of the people who shaped us are gone. Many of the institutions in which we learned are also gone. Much of our support system, sadly, is gone, too.

We have learned to live — we have learned to succeed. We have learned to disappoint — and be disappointed.

Places like Stookey’s Famous Bar-B-Que was part of all that — sewn into the fabric of what small town living and pride were all about.

Keep those doors open forever.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.