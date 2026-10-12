Emily Ann Lopez, formerly Emily Ann Merth, shown when she was charged by Luzerne County detectives in April 2021 with extorting a lawyer.

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The Pennsylvania Superior Court has ordered a seasoned attorney to review numerous petitions filed by a Wilkes-Barre woman who remains jailed without bail on allegations she orchestrated a threat directed at a Hanover Township police detective.

Emily Ann Lopez, 31, of Sheldon Street, and her wife, Angelique-Felicia Lopez, have filed multiple pro-se petitions in Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas seeking bail, a challenge to the felony grading of an offense, and for a transfer of her criminal cases to another judicial jurisdiction.

Attorney Sidney D. May was court-appointed to represent Lopez on Oct. 7, and has been directed by the Superior Court to review her pro-se petitions and if warranted, file a motion for bail.

Lopez was jailed without bail when she was arrested on allegations that she and Joel Mario Perez, 32, called a Hanover Township police sergeant detective on Jun. 17, when Perez read a script written by Lopez, according to court records.

The township detective had previously charged Lopez with theft related to a 9mm firearm being stolen from a parked vehicle on West Liberty Street, Hanover Township.

Court records say the threat contained sending “bad people” to the detective’s residence.

Perez told detectives that the firearm was dipped in chicken batter before it was sent to the Hanover Township detective via the ride share Uber.

Lopez is facing felony counts of criminal solicitation to commit threat and criminal conspiracy to commit threat, while Mario Perez is facing a threat offense in the Court of Common Pleas.

Judge Michael T. Vough recently denied a pro-se request by Lopez for bail, resulting in her appeal filed with the Superior Court. May was appointed after Vough denied to set bail for Lopez.

Court records say Lopez, when she was Emily Ann Merth, was sentenced by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky on Aug. 25, 2022, to one-to-three years in state prison on a charge of criminal attempt to commit theft in an extortion plot against Attorney David Schwager.

In that case, then-Merth, who was an alleged prostitute, threatened to expose a sex tape she secretly recorded with Schwager unless she was paid $1,000, court records say.

Schwager, who resigned as president of the Pennsylvania Bar Association shortly after charges were filed, completed a 12 month sentence in the county’s Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program, which nullified a misdemeanor offense.