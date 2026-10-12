From left, LCCC President John Yudichak, Dr. Loren Grossman, Dr. Karen Rainey, Kristi Cellitti (Associate Vice President of Recruitment, Geisinger), David Pedri (President and CEO, The Luzerne Foundation), Dr. Kim Olszewski.

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NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College on Thursday launched its new L3C Microcredential Academy — unveiling a care economy initiative designed to help students navigate the significant time and financial barriers to earning a post-secondary degree and entering healthcare careers.

Northeast Pennsylvania faces critical workforce challenges across the full spectrum of the care economy — from nursing shortages to shortages in dental hygienists and dental assistants.

Held at the LCCC Francis S. and Mary Gill Corazza Health Science Center in Nanticoke, the launch focused on “Building the Care Economy Workforce for NEPA” and highlighted a simple workforce equation — employers need talent.

“Students need accessible pathways.,” said John Yudichak, LCCC president. “The L3C Microcredential Academy is a student-centered, industry-driven innovation that will empower students to pursue more affordable, more flexible and more expedient pathways to becoming healthcare professionals.”

Yudichak said the Microcredential Academy represents a new higher education model that recognizes traditional healthcare education is not keeping pace with changes in the healthcare market and the rapidly growing demand for healthcare professionals with post-secondary credentials.

“LCCC has proudly been the preeminent source of healthcare professionals in northeastern Pennsylvania for more than five decades,” Yudichak said. “The need for healthcare professionals, however, is far outpacing the abilities of traditional educational and workforce models to respond to the growing shortage of employees in the care economy workforce.”

Yudichak added that the L3C Microcredential Academy Care Economy Initiative — driven by industry partnerships and community funding partners — fully embraces the new vision of the college to Go Here — Graduate Here — Work Here that empowers students to access LCCC in their community and graduate with a post-secondary credential at any one of the college’s eight locations across northeastern Pennsylvania.

A representative from Geisinger discussed the growing need for healthcare workers throughout the region and the importance of developing accessible education and training pathways.

“The future healthcare workforce will be built through partnerships that create more accessible pathways into rewarding careers,” said Kristi Cellitti, AVP Recruitment, Geisinger. “Microcredentials give students, working adults and career changers the opportunity to develop valuable skills, enter the workforce faster, and continue advancing throughout their careers. That’s a win for individuals, employers and the communities that depend on a strong healthcare workforce.”

The healthcare industry continues to need qualified workers across a wide range of occupations — from direct patient care to emergency services, dental care, medical administration and specialized technical positions.

The Microcredential Academy is designed to give students multiple entry points into one workforce, allowing them to begin with a focused credential and continue adding skills as their careers develop.

David Pedri, president and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, talked about the role that philanthropy and community investment can play in developing the region’s workforce.

Pedri highlighted the importance of investing in education and training programs that connect residents with real employment opportunities while helping businesses find the workers they need.

“A strong community depends on both opportunity and access,” Pedri said. “Supporting healthcare micro-credentials gives local residents a pathway to rewarding careers while strengthening the healthcare system that serves all of us.

The Luzerne Foundation’s support reflects the broader community investment needed to create sustainable workforce pipelines throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The event also highlighted LCCC’s effort to respond directly to specific employer workforce needs, including the return of its Dental Assistant program.

Dr. Loren Grossman, a local dentist, discussed the demand for qualified dental assistants and expanded function dental assistants and the importance of having trained workers ready to enter the profession.

“This training program by Luzerne County Community College is invaluable to the dentists of our area because there’s such a demand for dental assistants and expanded function dental assistants,” Grossman said. “They usually can command 100% employment with a very good salary and benefits.”

LCCC’s Dental Assistant pathway provides students with an opportunity to earn a healthcare credential and enter a growing field without having to commit immediately to a traditional two- or four-year degree program.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.