Deadline to apply is Dec. 18, 2026

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The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) this week announced that the 2027-28 Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) will begin accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans on Nov. 2.

The DMVA will award VTF grants to non-profit organizations, veteran service organizations, and county directors of veteran affairs across the state.

Grant applications must be received no later than 2 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Interested applicants are encouraged to join a TEAMS meeting at 11 a.m. Nov. 12, where an overview of the grant guidelines, timeline, and application process will be provided. There will be an opportunity for questions at the end of the meeting. Slides from the meeting will be made available upon request for those unable to attend.

Interested parties can email ra-mvvettrustfund@pa.gov to receive the Teams link or meeting slides.

“Veterans and their families have sacrificed so much in order to protect the American way of life, and it’s solemn obligation to stand by them during times of need,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “Thanks to the resources provided by the VTF, Pennsylvania can honor their sacrifices and ensure they are never forgotten. This grant program unites us in a shared mission—serving those who served us.”

Grant funding availability

Grant funding up to $15,000 is available for new, innovative or expanded programs or services operated by the county directors of veterans affairs, or the Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs.

The area of emphasis for applicants in this category is:

• Expanded services & direct programming

Grant funding up to $40,000 is available to veteran service organizations with 501(c)(19) status and non-profit organizations with a mission of serving Pennsylvania veterans granted 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code.

Funding priorities for applicants in this category are:

• Mental health and behavioral health

• Transportation

• Employment

Since 2013 when the grant program began, 377 grants totaling $9,968,473 have been awarded to organizations providing services to veterans in Pennsylvania.

The VTF is funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily donate their county juror stipend; when applying for or renewing driver’s licenses, photo IDs, or motor vehicle registrations; when purchasing Honoring Our Veterans standard and motorcycle license plates; when purchasing Honoring our Women Veterans standard license plate; or through private donations.

The DMVA is authorized to solicit and accept donations to the VTF on behalf of the commonwealth. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at — www.pa.gov/dmva/donate.

Pa. investing $3.5M to help police

Pennsylvania police departments can seek support through a new state investment designed to help them solve more crimes, strengthen investigations, and improve compliance with federal crime reporting standards.

The Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods (VICTIM) grant program — administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) — will invest approximately $3.5 million — including $2.5 million in FY 2026-27 state funding and a $1 million match from Arnold Ventures — in local law enforcement agencies across Pennsylvania.

In August, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, Chair of PCCD, joined legislators from both sides of the aisle to highlight the new grant program.

Under the VICTIM Program, local police departments have until Oct. 21, 2026, to submit an application under one of the two available tracks based on their current National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) reporting status:

• Track 1 — NIBRS Readiness Grants: The goal of this track is to increase the number of local law enforcement agencies reporting crime data through NIBRS, therefore increasing Pennsylvania’s statewide NIBRS compliance rates. Funding can support costs associated with software, hardware, and labor needed to install NIBRS-compliant record management systems; agency training on collecting and submitting crime data; and technical assistance for personnel responsible for data collection and submission.

• Track 2 — Implementation Grants: This track is for NIBRS-compliant law enforcement agencies to purchase technology, equipment, training, and other allowable activities to improve clearance rates of homicides and other violent crimes, including rape, aggravated assault, and robbery.

Visit PA highlights sports

This weekend during the Philadelphia Eagles game in London, England, the Shapiro Administration highlighted how Pennsylvania sports and culture drive tourism and business interest to the Commonwealth.

The collaboration with Visit PA and the Philadelphia Eagles encourages both national and international audiences to experience all that Pennsylvania, The Great American Getaway has to offer beyond Philadelphia and the stadium.

The Eagles played the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first of three London games planned by the NFL during the 2026 season. In preparation for the game, Visit PA leveraged the opportunity to help international audiences experience Pennsylvania in their own backyard through an Eagles cheesesteak double-decker bus, fan rallies, interactions with Eagles cheerleaders, and more.

Visit PA also hosted a conversation with Eagles President Don Smolenski and Pennsylvania business and tourism leaders. Together they explored how Pennsylvania’s culture travels, what it means to people who choose the Eagles from thousands of miles away, and what happens when someone comes to visit, work, or build a business in the Commonwealth.

Between January and July 2026, the total international arrivals to Pennsylvania climbed 10.4% and United Kingdom visitor arrivals increased 11.5%, demonstrating how sports, culture, and authenticity are helping to bring more visitors and businesses to Pennsylvania.

The Commonwealth experienced a historic, landmark year for tourism in 2026 with events centered around America250, as well as many major sports-focused events like the FIFA World Cup, NFL Draft, and PGA Championship — all of which drew people from around the world to the Commonwealth.

Importance of tourism

The 2026-27 bipartisan budget included $19.5 million in Marketing to Attract Tourists funding to increase awareness and invite visitors to the thousands of quintessential getaway experiences throughout the Commonwealth.

As the birthplace of American democracy, Pennsylvania has been in the spotlight this year with important events throughout the Commonwealth.

Langerholc’s drone bill set for enactment

Following unanimous passage in both chambers of the General Assembly, drone legislation sponsored by Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) is set for enactment.

Senate Bill 468 permits the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to engage in agreements with other states to facilitate the research and use of unmanned aircraft systems, commonly known as drones. The legislation requires operations in Cambria and Somerset counties.

The bill has garnered strong support from more than 14 leading organizations representing the aviation and technology sectors, underscoring its importance in fostering innovation and positioning Pennsylvania as a hub for drone advancement.

“I introduced this legislation to build on the tremendous accomplishments we have seen at our airport by multiple stakeholders,” Langerholc said. “I recognize what aviation means for our area – more jobs, education and economic growth. We are poised to lead the nation; this bill provides even more opportunities for agreements with other states to further our goal.”

Senate Bill 468 heads to the governor to be signed into law.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.