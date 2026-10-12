Seasons shift at Frances Slocum State Park

Bright orange is just one of many fall colors to be enjoyed at Frances Slocum State Park.

The fall colors are reflected on the surface of the lake Monday evening at Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township.

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A fall palette of browns, reds, oranges, yellows, and greens emerged at Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township. On Monday evening, the seasonal shift was spotlighted by golden rays of sun shining through the turning leaves.

According to the Pennsylvania DCNR’s 2026 Fall Foliage Report, the Luzerne/Lackawanna County service forester out of Pinchot State Forest said Susquehanna and northern Wayne counties are “experiencing peak color.”

“Recent windy days have caused many of the trees that are currently in peak color to drop their leaves, creating some patchy bare areas in the canopies,” reads the regional report. “Oak species throughout the northern tier are still mostly green, providing opportunity for some late color after the northern hardwoods have dropped their leaves.

“While the main color to be seen in the southern half of the district is red from the red maples, sumac, and blueberry species, yellow and orange of sassafras, birch, and hickories are mixing in nicely.”