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ASHLEY — Ashley Borough police charged a man from Mountain Top with dragging a witness to a vehicle crash Friday night.

Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at state Route 309 and Hazleton Street and learned a white 2025 Chevrolet Corvette had struck two vehicles that were stopped at a traffic light just before 10:30 p.m. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Carmine Angelo Conforto, 28, stopped and told those involved in the crash he could not afford the damages and attempted to drive away, police allege.

A witness attempted to stop Conforto from leaving and was dragged an unknown distance before he fell from the Chevrolet, police say.

Conforto’s Chevrolet was located abandoned along the southbound lanes of Route 309 near Pine Run Road by Wilkes-Barre Township police.

Officers fro0m Fairview, Wright and Rice townships located Conforto at his residence in Mountain Top and notified Ashley police.

Police say Conforto claimed his vehicle was stolen in Scranton and he got home via a ride share.

Police on Tuesday charged Conforto with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, accidents involving death, abandoning vehicle on roadway and two counts of failure to stop and render aid.

The witness was treated at a local hospital for injuries to his arms, face, chest and left leg, police said.