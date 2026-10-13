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BERWICK — Police in Berwick Borough are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man Monday night.

Police responded to 109 Walnut St. for a shooting and found Christopher Cross James with a gunshot wound at 11:15 p.m.

Officers performed life saving measures at the scene before James was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are investigating the shooting with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police and the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office.

Police suspect there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Berwick police at 570-784-6300.