Attorney Carly Levandoski, of Kingston, expresses concerns Tuesday about the processing of ethics complaints she filed regarding the county district attorney’s office.

🔊 Listen to this

Two citizens raised concerns Tuesday about the processing of complaints they filed with Luzerne County’s Ethics Commission.

Attorney Carly Levandoski, of Kingston, had filed three complaints related to the county district attorney’s office, where she had worked as chief of the special victim’s unit until she resigned in October 2025, citing inequitable treatment by management.

Levandoski said two of her complaints centered largely on alleged misuse of county-owned vehicles in the DA’s office, while the third argued DA Sam Sanguedolce knew about the asserted misuse.

The complaints about a deputy’s vehicle usage and the DA’s knowledge were closed; Levandoski said she was informed. The third complaint regarding another worker’s use of a county vehicle is still pending, she said.

Levandoski told the commission during public comment at Tuesday’s meeting she has concerns because the legal bill from outside enforcement attorney Rachel L. James did not provide a detailed breakdown to show how much time was spent investigating one of Levandoski’s complaints that was dismissed.

“This is not me simply disagreeing with the outcome of my complaints. It is whether taxpayers received the full investigation that they are paying for,” Levandoski told the commission.

Commission members later reviewed enforcement attorney contracts and said bills don’t mandate that level of detail, but they will require such information going forward.

Levandoski also reiterated she filed her complaints in February and an enforcement attorney didn’t acknowledge them until July 7. She described the overall process as a “consistent failure in accountability.”

Sanguedolce, who is among three county officials required to serve on the ethics commission, issued this statement Tuesday afternoon in response to Levandoski’s complaints and statements made at the meeting:

“Our use of vehicles has not changed since I joined the office over 20 years ago. These facts are well known to the ex-employee complainant — who never had any such complaints during her time here, and who is bringing some of these complaints for a second time after they have already been dismissed,” it said. “I look forward to working with the investigating attorneys and seeing our office cleared of these claims once again. We will also look to have the taxpayers reimbursed for the time and money spent on these now frivolous claims.”

For background, the County Council-adopted ethics code requires outside enforcement attorneys contracted by the commission to investigate and determine whether complaints should be dismissed or upgraded to formal complaints presented to the commission.

This separation of duties was imposed after attorneys publicly questioned the legality of the commission both investigating and adjudicating cases.

Enforcement attorney status reports are presented during commission meetings, but each case is identified by a number because details must remain confidential unless a matter results in a commission finding.

During public comment, former county controller Walter Griffith also objected to enforcement attorney Qiana Murphy Lehman’s dismissal of a complaint he filed against County Councilwoman Joanna Bryn Smith.

Griffith’s complaint allegations against Bryn Smith include an assertion she misused county resources to transmit information that is personal or political in nature.

Specifically, Griffith said he objected to Bryn Smith’s active distribution of a QR code instructing citizens on how to remove their signatures from a referendum petition to repeal the county’s anti-discrimination ordinance.

Griffith identified the case as “L-4.”

Murphy Lehman said she concluded the subject of the complaint was “working within their bounds” in carrying out all actions cited in the complaint. She said the subject was “working on a legislative issue” and not using county resources for political fundraising or other political purposes.

Bryn Smith said she did nothing wrong because she was ensuring citizens “know their rights and how to use them.”

“As an elected official, it’s my job to ensure the people know how to use the governmental processes and that those processes are available to them. That’s all I was doing.”

Griffith disputed the action was a council duty, saying the council did not vote to direct her to take such action.

Bryn Smith said she did not require council authority to release such information.

Based on Tuesday’s enforcement attorney status reports, six complaints are currently under review.

In addition to the DA, the five-member commission includes county Controller Tim McGinley, county Manager Romilda Crocamo, and two council-appointed citizens — currently Republican Mike Attanasio and Democrat Adiel Tyson.

The commission agreed Tuesday to reappoint both outside enforcement attorneys for an additional one-year engagement and step up advertising in an attempt to fill a third enforcement attorney opening required by the council’s ethics code.

Applicant information is available on the county purchasing department section at luzernecounty.org.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.