Hundreds gather inside the Greater Nanticoke Area High School auditorium on Oct. 5 to oppose a 15-data-center project during a Newport Twp. Commissioners’ meeting.

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Fit Energy, the developer looking to build a 15-data-center campus in Newport Township, will hold an information session on Oct. 28 for people to learn more about the proposed project, review site plans and speak directly with project representatives and engineers.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Greater Nanticoke Area High School, 425 Kosciuszko St., Nanticoke.

According to the developer, the meeting will feature information stations covering key aspects of the project, including site design, infrastructure and environmental considerations.

Fit Energy also said it is finalizing detailed plans for submission to Newport Township for land development review.

“Engineering studies, utility assessments and the Township’s review process will determine infrastructure requirements and help ensure all necessary approvals are obtained before each phase of development proceeds,” the developer said.

Newport Township residents have been clamoring for details about the project since they were first made aware of it at a supervisor’s meeting in September.

The campus is expected to be built on nearly 1,400 acres of land between the Glen Lyon and Lee sections of the township, though no land sale has gone through yet.

The news that Newport Township granted zoning permits for the proposed development in August caught many by surprise, and hundreds attended a supervisor’s meeting on Oct. 5 to oppose the project.

Many also sought information on the proposed plans, but the board said it had very little and had not yet received any plans.

Following an outcry from residents, Fit Energy released a statement giving some details on the plans.

The developer said it will make more information available on the project’s website, newportdatacenter.com.

The website’s landing page includes a form where people can enter their name, email, and a question or message that will go “directly to the project team.”