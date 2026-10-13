Change from special exception to conditional use could be on horizon

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Data centers will be allowed in Butler Township by special exception, according to the municipality’s new ordinance, but the board may change it to a conditional use down the line.

Amid a packed room, the board approved its data center ordinance on Tuesday following a public hearing at the municipal building.

The ordinance permits data centers and accessory uses by special exception only in the Industrial (I) Zoning District.

However, a handful of residents spoke in support of permitting the facilities as a conditional use instead. Getting a conditional use would require approval from board of supervisors.

Supervisor Michael Reich seemed to agree, and said there is a “strong argument” for allowing the facilities only by conditional use.

“I wanted to do that tonight, but it’s a significant change if we amend it going forward. There’s some work we have to do,” he said.

Any significant changes to the ordinance would have prevented the supervisors from passing it on Tuesday. It would have had to be revised and another hearing held.

Of note, the ordinance establishes a minimum data center lot area of 25 acres; minimum 100 foot front, side and rear principal-building setbacks; a six-hundred-foot (600’) separation from Sensitive Receptors; environmental-resource protection requirements; and a maximum principal-building height of 50 feet, including specified rooftop equipment and screening.

Several residents in attendance took issue with the a 1,250-foot setbacks, arguing that the ordinance should have retained the 2,000 foot setback from earlier drafts.

Additionally, a material expansion of an approved data center or data center campus shall require a new or amended special exception approval by the Zoning Hearing Board, together with all other land development, zoning, building, and other approvals applicable to the proposed expansion.

In areas affected by historic or active mining, such analysis shall specifically evaluate the relationship between proposed stormwater management or infiltration facilities and underground mine workings, mine pools, subsidence conditions, groundwater flow, and acid mine drainage.

Butler Township has spent the last five months writing and revising its data center ordinance.

On May 12, the board of supervisors approved a resolution deeming portions of the zoning ordinance invalid because it did not address or define data centers.

Originally, the supervisors were scheduled to hold a hearing on a proposed ordinance to regulate data centers at that meeting, but the hearing was canceled, and the resolution was added to the agenda instead.

Adopting a curative amendment was recommended by the planning commission during a special meeting on May 11.

The resolution gave the township 180 days to draft and then adopt the curative amendment.