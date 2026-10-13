Officials unveil plans for law school at Misericordia University on Tuesday at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

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Misericordia University announced on Tuesday its intention to establish the first law school in Northeast Pennsylvania.

According to officials, the Misericordia University School of Law would be located in some of the academic space at the Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus as part of the pending lease agreement between Misericordia University and HGC Development LLC, which was recently approved by the Penn State Board of Trustees to acquire the campus following its closure in June 2027.

HGC Development LLC, a subsidiary of the Huntsville Golf Club, acquired the approximately 57-acre, 17-building campus in Luzerne County for $5.25 million in September.

The university also plans to offer other programming on campus that will not necessarily be linked to the law school.

University officials noted that naming opportunities and other developments may cause the school’s name to change as the process moves forward.

Additional details regarding the proposed law school’s structure, leadership, timeline, and enrollment goals will be announced as planning progresses, the school said.

“The study of law is ultimately about serving others, strengthening communities, protecting rights, and advancing justice,” said Daniel J. Myers, Ph.D., president of Misericordia University. “A Misericordia law school would be grounded in the University’s Mercy values while preparing attorneys who are equipped to lead in courtrooms, boardrooms, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and communities throughout our region and beyond.”

The university said it engaged in a planning and evaluation process for more than a year, developing plans necessary to launch and support the school, including preparing for accreditation requirements, academic planning, strategic partnerships, fundraising, and facility development.

“Our goal is not simply to create a law school,” Myers said. “Our goal is to create a distinctive law school that reflects the values of service, ethical leadership, academic excellence, and opportunity that have defined Misericordia University for more than 100 years.”

The university also shared the next phase of development for this project, which includes:

• Recruitment of the founding dean and law school faculty

• Pursuit of philanthropic support, including a $10M campaign

• Development of curriculum and experiential learning opportunities

• Engagement with legal and community stakeholders

• Completion of accreditation and state authorization processes

• Preparation of instructional and support facilities