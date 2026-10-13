Unlike slot machines or lottery tickets, in which a player’s ability to win relies solely on chance, skill games require the player to make strategic decisions based on talent and technique that ultimately determine the outcome of the game.

Businesses with Pennsylvania skill games are facing the Oct. 14 deadline to remove the machines or face penalties. The state Supreme Court is expected to rule on a petition brought by three state legislators requesting the enactment of the law be delayed.

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State Sen. Marty Flynn said Tuesday that it’s unfortunate legislators couldn’t come together on a bipartisan solution before the deadline to keep skill games operating.

Flynn, D-Dunmore, said Pennsylvania is nearing the end of the 120-day period the Pennsylvania Supreme Court set for skill games to continue operating without the General Assembly reaching a bipartisan agreement on legislation to regulate and tax the machines.

On June 15, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that skill games fall under the definition of slot machines in Pennsylvania’s Gaming Act. The court delayed enforcement of its decision for 120 days, giving lawmakers an opportunity to address the issue.

With that period ending Tuesday, Oct. 13, businesses operating these machines without the required gaming licenses face enforcement beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14.

“I have supported efforts to keep skill games operating legally because I recognize what they mean to small businesses across Pennsylvania,” Flynn said. “For many of these establishments, the additional revenue helps pay employees, cover operating expenses, and keep their doors open. Unfortunately, we have reached a point where those businesses are now facing the loss of that income.”

Flynn is a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 1079 — bipartisan legislation introduced to establish a regulatory and licensing framework for skill games in Pennsylvania. The legislation would allow qualifying businesses to continue operating the machines legally while establishing oversight and generating additional revenue for the Commonwealth.

Despite the expiration of the court’s 120-day period, Flynn emphasized that the General Assembly still has the authority to address the issue through legislation.

“This deadline should not be the end of the conversation,” Flynn said.

Rep. Ryncavage comments

Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Hanover Township, said there are legitimate concerns about the proliferation of miniature casinos operating in strip malls.

“That is precisely why regulation is necessary,” Ryncavage said. “I wish my colleagues had done better. This has been a bipartisan issue, with Democrats and Republicans supporting legislation to tax and regulate skill games. The industry itself has been asking for regulation, yet today we are watching these machines leave veterans organizations, volunteer fire companies, and social clubs that have come to depend on that revenue.”

Ryncavage also said Pennsylvania’s Uniformity Clause presents a serious challenge. He said taxing skill games at a lower rate than casino slot machines — currently taxed at 52% — raises constitutional issues.

“The skill games industry argues that rate is too high, but lowering the casino tax rate could reduce the gaming revenue that funds the homestead exemption,” Ryncavage said. “While casinos never delivered the total property tax elimination originally promised, many homeowners receive a yearly credit of roughly $400. Reducing that revenue could mean even less of the already limited property tax relief homeowners receive.”

Overview

The Pennsylvania State Police offered an overview of skill games situation:

• On June 15, 2026, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled that skill games — often found in taverns, restaurants, social clubs, mini-marts, gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, pizza parlors, and other businesses — are in fact “slot machines” as defined in the Gaming Act.

• Slot machines are considered gambling devices under the Crimes Code. It is a criminal offense to own, operate, or maintain slot machines without a license issued by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

• Further, pursuant to section 5513 of the Crimes Code, distributors and manufacturers of such machines are cautioned that it is a criminal offense to maintain, assemble, set up, make, sell or lease slot machines unless they are licensed and authorized to do so by the PGCB.

• Under the Gaming Act, only licensed casinos and qualifying licensed “truck stop establishments” may legally possess and operate slot machines or video gaming terminals.

• Businesses and establishments must arrange to have skill game devices and related equipment removed.

Enforcement

All skill games devices/slot machines located outside of PGCB-licensed businesses are unlawful, and all establishments possessing, operating and/or maintaining such machines are subject to criminal prosecution and immediate seizure of the machines as of Oct. 14.

Enforcement actions may include:

• Seizing and forfeiting the machines and associated equipment.

• Seizing proceeds associated with the operation of the machines.

• Filing criminal charges when deemed appropriate.

• Administrative citation filed against a liquor license, which may result in a fine and/or suspension of the license.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.