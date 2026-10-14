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Wilkes-Barre City police officers used a battering ram to force their way inside a residence and arrested a man they allege struck a woman with a bottle and bit her toe late Tuesday night.

Timothy Dwayne Evans Jr., 32, of Parrish Street, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Donald Whittaker on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. Evans was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

An officer in the area of Hazle and Parrish streets heard a woman scream for help and located her running from the driveway of 133 Parrish St. just before 11:30 p.m.

The woman had blood on her face when the officer encountered her.

As she ran from the driveway, the officer spotted a man, identified as Evans, run into the residence.

The woman told police Evans struck her in the head with a bottle, dragged her across the yard, and bit her toe, the complaint says.

The complaint says officers set up a perimeter around the house as Evans refused to exit despite multiple commands.

After conferring with an assistant district attorney, officers were granted permission to forcibly enter the house as there were exigent circumstances to the welfare of another woman inside the residence.

Officers used a battering ram to force open a door and took Evans into custody. Evans had a strong odor of alcohol and questioned officers if they had a warrant, the complaint says.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she told an officer she was out to dinner with Evans, and when she picked up his cellphone, he struck her in the head with a bottle, according to the complaint.

The complaint says that after arriving at Evans’ residence, she reported Evans dragged her on the ground and bit her toe.